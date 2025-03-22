3 men charged in connection with arson at Brampton home

Three Brampton men are facing arson charges after a home and vehicle were allegedly set on fire.

Peel police say the incident occurred in the Hurontario Street and Wexford Drive area on March 19.

No one was physically injured, according to police.

Investigators say they managed to track down and arrest three people who were attempting to flee in a vehicle.

Dhananjay Dhananjay, 23, Avtar Singh, 21, and Gaurav Kataria, 21, have all been charged with arson – damage to property.