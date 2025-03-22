3 men charged in connection with arson at Brampton home

Photos of Dhananjay Dhananjay, Avtar Singh, and Gaurav Kataria, who are facing arson charges. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 22, 2025 12:57 pm.

Three Brampton men are facing arson charges after a home and vehicle were allegedly set on fire.

Peel police say the incident occurred in the Hurontario Street and Wexford Drive area on March 19.

No one was physically injured, according to police.

Investigators say they managed to track down and arrest three people who were attempting to flee in a vehicle.

Dhananjay Dhananjay, 23, Avtar Singh, 21, and Gaurav Kataria, 21, have all been charged with arson – damage to property.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario mattress maker considers U.S. move amid tariff uncertainty

An Ontario mattress manufacturer is considering moving its operations to the United States, as fears of a Canada-U.S. trade dispute grow. Pioneer & Legend Canada, a Chinese Canadian-owned company...

4h ago

Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District. Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around...

3h ago

Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days. The updated advisory says...

14m ago

Liberals to expand eligibility for dental care program on eve of expected election

The federal government announced expanded access to its dental care program on Saturday, a day before a federal election is expected to be called. The government says all Canadians who have household incomes...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario mattress maker considers U.S. move amid tariff uncertainty

An Ontario mattress manufacturer is considering moving its operations to the United States, as fears of a Canada-U.S. trade dispute grow. Pioneer & Legend Canada, a Chinese Canadian-owned company...

4h ago

Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District. Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around...

3h ago

Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days. The updated advisory says...

14m ago

Liberals to expand eligibility for dental care program on eve of expected election

The federal government announced expanded access to its dental care program on Saturday, a day before a federal election is expected to be called. The government says all Canadians who have household incomes...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Hudson’s Bay to liquidate all but six stores starting Monday

An Ontario court has given the green light for Hudson’s Bay to begin liquidating nearly all of its stores on Monday. But six locations will remain open at least for now. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

18h ago

3:05
Rain and snow expected this weekend

Flash freeze warnings are in effect for some areas of Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:51
Suspect arrested in random fatal attack at U of T

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

16h ago

5:54
Hudson's Bay has life, hoping to save some stores

Canada’s oldest company was in court seeking permission from an Ontario judge to liquidate all but six stores beginning Monday.
2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.
More Videos