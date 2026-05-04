Man who killed 3 siblings in drunk driving crash to be sentenced Monday

Ethan Lehouillier, the man behind a drunk driving collision that killed three siblings in 2025 is set to be sentenced on Monday.

By Dilshad Burman and Erica Natividad

Posted May 4, 2026 11:54 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 1:32 pm.

A man who caused a car crash that killed three siblings last year will be sentenced on Monday.

The fatal collision took place on May 18, 2025, just after midnight. Akash Paladugu and his wife Jade Galve were in a van with their four children, heading home after watching Victoria Day fireworks, with Paladugu behind the wheel.

According to an agreed statement of facts, then 19-year-old Ethan Lehouillier was driving a van and exiting Highway 401 at Renforth Drive at nearly 170 kilometres per hour. He ran a red light, hit a median, and “launched into the air,” striking the family’s stationary van. Lehouillier’s blood alcohol level that night was more than two times the legal limit. 

Two of the children – 15-year-old Ramone Lavina and his 13-year-old brother Jace – died at the scene. Their six-year-old sister Mya died in hospital a short time later. Galve, Paladugu and their then 10-year-old son Avery were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Ethan Lehouillier is shown in this court sketch during victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing
Ethan Lehouillier is shown in this court sketch during victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing on February 26, 2026. CITYNEWS/Alexandra Newbould

During a hearing in February, Lehouillier listened with his head bowed as victim impact statements were read. Galve, addressing him directly said “I hope you remember the damage you’ve done and the lives you’ve taken.”

Paladugu also submitted a statement read by another family member, saying “although I know I was not at fault, I live every day with the unbearable reality that the kids were in my care when their lives were taken.”

“The guilt, even though I did nothing wrong, is heavy and relentless.” 

In December, Lehouillier pled guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death and three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. He has been in custody since his arrest last May. 

The Crown is seeking a sentence of eight to 10 years with credit for time served, plus a 20-year driving ban. Lehouillier’s defence is seeking a sentence between six to eight years.

This compilation photo shows Jade Galve and her four children - Ramone, Jace, Mya, and Avery. (Supplied)
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