Denmark advises transgender people to contact US Embassy before traveling to the United States

FILE - A rainbow flag is suspended at Copenhagen City Hall in Denmark on Aug. 11, 2021, marking the opening of Copenhagen 2021, World Pride and Eurogames. (Ida Guldbaek Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2025 7:40 am.

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The Danish foreign ministry has changed its U.S. travel advisory for transgender people, following other European countries such as Germany and Finland who suggest they may face difficulties when trying to enter the United States.

The Nordic country wrote on its website that transgender people should contact the U.S. Embassy before traveling to the United States.

“When applying for an ESTA or visa to the United States, there are two gender designations to choose from: male or female,” the Danish travel advisory stated in an update Friday.

“If you have the gender designation X in your passport, or you have changed your gender, it is recommended that you contact the U.S. Embassy prior to travel for guidance on how to proceed,” the ministry advised.

While the travel advisory does not explicitly mention the new U.S. administration, it comes only weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official documents such as passports and policies such as federal prison assignments.

The U.S. State Department has stopped issuing travel documents with the “X” gender marker preferred by many nonbinary people, who don’t identify as strictly male or female. The department also stopped allowing people to change the gender listed on their passport or get new ones that reflect their gender rather than their sex assigned at birth.

The head of the transgender group LGBT+ Denmark, Susanne Branner, told Danish radio RadioIII her group had reached out to the country’s foreign ministry earlier in the week and asked for the update of the advisory.

She said there are a few thousand people in Denmark who have changed their legal gender and who might encounter unpleasant situations at airports when trying to enter the U.S. or could even be denied entry because their passports do not reflect the gender assigned at birth.

“If you are transgender or have an X in your passport, can you risk being denied entry? We would like concrete answers to this,” Branner told RadioIII.

Other European countries have also changed their official advisories for members of the transgender community in a reflection to the situation in the U.S.

The German foreign ministry put out an advisory earlier this month, telling “travelers who have the gender entry ‘X’ or whose current gender entry differs from their gender entry at birth” to contact a U.S. diplomatic mission in Germany “before entering the country and find out the applicable entry requirements.”

Finland, too, advises prospective U.S. travelers on its foreign ministry homepage that if their “current gender as recorded in their passport differs from the gender they were assigned at birth, U.S. authorities may deny entry. It is recommended that you check with U.S. authorities in advance for entry requirements.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 boys injured during a shooting in Riverdale, suspects fled in a vehicle

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after a shooting in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood late Friday evening. Officers were called to the Jones Avenue and Strathcona Avenue area,...

1h ago

Just hours left before PM Mark Carney is expected to trigger a federal election

OTTAWA — With just hours left to go before a widely expected election call, the main political parties are gearing up as their leaders pitch themselves as the best people to lead Canada through a trade...

1h ago

Flights resume at London Heathrow after a daylong closure sparked travel chaos around the world

LONDON (AP) — London Heathrow Airport said it was “fully operational” on Saturday, after an almost daylong closure sparked by an electrical substation fire. But airlines warned that severe disruption...

1h ago

Israel fires on Lebanon in response to rockets fired at Israeli targets

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Israel struck Lebanon on Saturday in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, killing two, including a child, in the heaviest exchange of fire since the ceasefire with the Lebanese...

44m ago

Top Stories

3 boys injured during a shooting in Riverdale, suspects fled in a vehicle

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after a shooting in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood late Friday evening. Officers were called to the Jones Avenue and Strathcona Avenue area,...

1h ago

Just hours left before PM Mark Carney is expected to trigger a federal election

OTTAWA — With just hours left to go before a widely expected election call, the main political parties are gearing up as their leaders pitch themselves as the best people to lead Canada through a trade...

1h ago

Flights resume at London Heathrow after a daylong closure sparked travel chaos around the world

LONDON (AP) — London Heathrow Airport said it was “fully operational” on Saturday, after an almost daylong closure sparked by an electrical substation fire. But airlines warned that severe disruption...

1h ago

Israel fires on Lebanon in response to rockets fired at Israeli targets

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Israel struck Lebanon on Saturday in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, killing two, including a child, in the heaviest exchange of fire since the ceasefire with the Lebanese...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Hudson’s Bay to liquidate all but six stores starting Monday

An Ontario court has given the green light for Hudson’s Bay to begin liquidating nearly all of its stores on Monday. But six locations will remain open at least for now. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

12h ago

2:51
Suspect arrested in random fatal attack at U of T

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

10h ago

5:54
Hudson's Bay has life, hoping to save some stores

Canada’s oldest company was in court seeking permission from an Ontario judge to liquidate all but six stores beginning Monday.

19h ago

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

19h ago

1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.
More Videos