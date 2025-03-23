Ajax woman charged in possible hate-motivated unprovoked attack at public library

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 23, 2025 2:00 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2025 2:22 pm.

A 25-year-old woman is facing assault charges following what police say was an unprovoked attack at the Ajax Public Library that may have been hate-motivated.

According to Durham police, a woman was studying at the library on Harwood Avenue on March 22 when she was approached by another woman she did not recognize.

“The female began yelling profanities at the victim and throwing objects at her head,” police said in a release on Sunday. “The suspect then tried to remove the victim’s hijab, while pouring an unknown liquid on it. The suspect then grabbed a lighter and attempted to light the hijab on fire.”

Security personnel at the library heard the victim’s screams for help and managed to intervene, according to police.

The suspect fled the library but was located a few hours later and taken into custody without incident.

Kaley-Ann Freier of Ajax has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible should the Crown Attorney’s office determine the incident should be treated as a hate crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians head to the polls April 28 as PM Mark Carney triggers a spring election

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28 after Prime Minister Mark Carney formally met with the Governor-General to dissolve the 44th parliament, bringing an end to the longest-running minority government...

1h ago

4 suspects in custody, 1 sent to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that injured at least one person on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the region's Humber Summit neighbourhood, near Islington Avenue...

24m ago

Man wanted in connection with alleged sex assault aboard TTC bus

Police have released an additional image of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say a woman boarded a bus at Finch station around...

8h ago

Halton police investigating suspicious death in Oakville

Halton police are investigating the death of a man in Oakville. Police said they were called to a building in Lakeshore Road East and Navy Street area around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police have not...

7h ago

Top Stories

Canadians head to the polls April 28 as PM Mark Carney triggers a spring election

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28 after Prime Minister Mark Carney formally met with the Governor-General to dissolve the 44th parliament, bringing an end to the longest-running minority government...

1h ago

4 suspects in custody, 1 sent to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that injured at least one person on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the region's Humber Summit neighbourhood, near Islington Avenue...

24m ago

Man wanted in connection with alleged sex assault aboard TTC bus

Police have released an additional image of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say a woman boarded a bus at Finch station around...

8h ago

Halton police investigating suspicious death in Oakville

Halton police are investigating the death of a man in Oakville. Police said they were called to a building in Lakeshore Road East and Navy Street area around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police have not...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Thousands attend Elbows Up Canada Rally 

Thousands came together at city hall Saturday, standing united against the threat of US tariffs and calls to make Canada the 51st state. But the message from Canadians is clear - Canada is strong, resilient and independent. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

1:32
Cool temperatures return

It's a cold weekend ahead for Toronto and the GTA, as cooler temperatures start the final week of March.

20h ago

2:28
Raptors' Gradey Dick Impressed with local hoops stars

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Gradey Dick about the local basketball community at a unique event called the Cold Court Classic.

12h ago

2:35
U.S. deportees sent to El Salvador prison; temporary status revoked for over 500,000 people

Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were deported from the U.S. for their alleged ties to a gang, despite no evidence from the government. Homeland Security revoked temporary status for 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans on Friday.

12h ago

2:26
Riverdale supervised consumption site closes permanently due to provincial legislation

The KeepSIX Consumption and Treatment service at the Riverdale Community Centre has officially closed its doors under the direction of the province. Jazan Grewal reports.

More Videos