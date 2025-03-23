Ajax woman charged in possible hate-motivated unprovoked attack at public library

A 25-year-old woman is facing assault charges following what police say was an unprovoked attack at the Ajax Public Library that may have been hate-motivated.

According to Durham police, a woman was studying at the library on Harwood Avenue on March 22 when she was approached by another woman she did not recognize.

“The female began yelling profanities at the victim and throwing objects at her head,” police said in a release on Sunday. “The suspect then tried to remove the victim’s hijab, while pouring an unknown liquid on it. The suspect then grabbed a lighter and attempted to light the hijab on fire.”

Security personnel at the library heard the victim’s screams for help and managed to intervene, according to police.

The suspect fled the library but was located a few hours later and taken into custody without incident.

Kaley-Ann Freier of Ajax has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible should the Crown Attorney’s office determine the incident should be treated as a hate crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.