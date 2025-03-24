23andMe files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as co-founder and CEO Wojcicki resigns

23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and its co-founder and CEO has resigned as the struggling genetic testing company continues its push to cut costs. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2025 8:58 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2025 9:43 am.

23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and its co-founder and CEO has resigned as the struggling genetic testing company continues its push to cut costs.

The company said Sunday that it will look to sell “substantially all of its assets” through a court-approved reorganization plan.

The San Francisco-based company also said Anne Wojcicki had resigned as CEO effective immediately but would remain on the company’s board. Her resignation comes a couple weeks after a board committee had rejected a nonbinding acquisition proposal from Wojcicki.

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co., which have shed nearly all their value since last spring, plunged below $1 in premarket trading Monday.

The voluntary bankruptcy filing caps months of turmoil for the company, which has struggled to find a profitable business model since going public in 2021.

Last September, all of its independent directors resigned in a rare move following negotiations with Wojcicki, who had been trying to take the company private.

The company then announced in November that it would lay off 40% of its workforce, or more than 200 employees, and discontinue its therapeutics division.

In January, the board’s special committee said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Board Chair Mark Jensen said in a statement Sunday that the company has determined that a court-supervised sale was “the best path forward to maximize the value of the business.” He said they also expect it to help the company’s efforts to cut costs and also resolve legal and leasehold liabilities.

Jensen also said, “We are committed to continuing to safeguard customer data and being transparent about the management of user data going forward, and data privacy will be an important consideration in any potential transaction.”

23andMe plans to continue operating its business and has $35 million in debtor-in-possession financing from JMB Capital Partners.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto police ID boy, 16, shot and killed at Harbourfront condo, arrest made

Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old male who was fatally shot at a Harbourfront condominium over the weekend. Officers were called to 12 York Street, in the York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard...

updated

6m ago

Hudson's Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning. Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory. The company is aiming to wrap up...

2h ago

Man killed in Markham hit and run: OPP

A 53-year-old man is dead, and authorities are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run in Markham on Monday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said officers were...

35m ago

CityNews-Leger poll shows strong support for Carney-led Liberal party among Torontonians

Torontonians strongly favour a Liberal government under Mark Carney, according to a CityNews-Leger poll. That is likely not good news for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, as experts say Toronto...

5h ago

