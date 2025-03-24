Canadian and U.S. stocks surge higher in late-morning trading

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2025 11:41 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2025 12:13 pm.

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. surged higher in late-morning trading after reports that a new round of U.S. tariffs scheduled to be implemented on April 2 might be narrower than first expected.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 361.20 points at 25,329.69 as markets have been volatile amid the uncertainty regarding U.S. tariffs.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 535.24 points at 42,520.59. The S&P 500 index was up 91.74 points at 5,759.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 374.31 points at 18,158.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.89 cents US compared with 69.70 cents US on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was up 70 cents US at US$68.98 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was unchanged at US$4.02 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$7.00 at US$3,014.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny US at US$5.12 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police ID boy, 16, shot and killed at Harbourfront condo, arrest made

Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old male who was fatally shot at a Harbourfront condominium over the weekend. Officers were called to 12 York Street, in the York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard...

2h ago

Patients of veterinary hospital upset after oncology services end

Some pet owners are demanding answers after what they say was an abrupt end to life saving treatments for their pets at a Mississauga veterinary hospital. “We had no warning and no communication,”...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Hudson's Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning. Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory. The company is aiming to wrap up...

4h ago

Man killed in Markham hit and run: OPP

A 53-year-old man is dead, and authorities are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run in Markham on Monday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said officers were...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police ID boy, 16, shot and killed at Harbourfront condo, arrest made

Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old male who was fatally shot at a Harbourfront condominium over the weekend. Officers were called to 12 York Street, in the York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard...

2h ago

Patients of veterinary hospital upset after oncology services end

Some pet owners are demanding answers after what they say was an abrupt end to life saving treatments for their pets at a Mississauga veterinary hospital. “We had no warning and no communication,”...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Hudson's Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning. Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory. The company is aiming to wrap up...

4h ago

Man killed in Markham hit and run: OPP

A 53-year-old man is dead, and authorities are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run in Markham on Monday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said officers were...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Torontonians react to snap federal election

The snap federal election is already sparking strong reactions in Toronto. Some see it as a necessary move, while others think it may be too early to head to the polls. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

1:29
Minor snowfall coming to parts of the GTA

Some areas of the GTA are expecting minor snowfall. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:59
Body-worn cameras coming to Ontario retail

As Loblaws prepares to expand a pilot of the technology into Ontario, one retail analyst warns retailers are being forced to get creative as serious crime persists. David Zura explains.

18h ago

5:10
Mark Carney calls snap federal election

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28. Mark Carney is asking for a strong mandate to deal with Donald Trump. Pierre Poilievre went after the Liberals' track record over the past decade, and Jagmeet Singh attacked Carney's resume as a banker.

15h ago

3:16
CityNews Leger poll finds two-horse race ahead in federal election

Could we have a two-horse race in the federal election? Afua speaks with a Leger pollster about a new CityNews poll looking at who Canadians would pick to be their next Prime Minister.

19h ago

More Videos