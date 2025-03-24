Federal party leaders enter first full day on campaign trail in five-week election

<p>This composite image made from five file photos shows, from left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 21, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 4, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Jan. 22, 2025; Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on March 5, 2025 and co-Leader of the Green Party Jonathan Pedneault on March 5, 2025. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Sean Kilpatrick, Adrian Wyld, Justin Tang</p>

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2025 5:14 am.

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney will try to inject some Canadian symbolism and pride to his election campaign today with a stop in Gander, Nfld.

The town in northeastern Newfoundland famously fed and housed thousands of passengers — most of them Americans — when flights were grounded after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Carney’s chief opponents, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, will campaign in the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area.

Singh will deliver a campaign announcement in Montreal first before travelling to Toronto for the evening while Poilievre intends to spend the full day in the GTA, which has so many seats it can make or break a party in a close election.

Canadian unity is key in all three major party pushes so far, as they seek to promote themselves as the best positioned to handle U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic attacks and threats of annexation.

The election will be held on April 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

17-year-old boy shot by police officer in North York, SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 17-year-old boy was shot and injured by a Toronto police constable in North York on Sunday afternoon. According to the Special Investigations...

2m ago

CityNews-Leger poll shows strong support for Carney-led Liberal party among Torontonians

Torontonians strongly favour a Liberal government under Mark Carney, according to a CityNews-Leger poll. That is likely not good news for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, as experts say Toronto...

8m ago

Charges laid after hijab-wearing woman was attacked in Ajax library: police

A 25-year-old woman is facing assault charges following what police say was an unprovoked attack at the Ajax Public Library that may have been hate-motivated. According to Durham police, a woman was...

4m ago

Hudson's Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

TORONTO — Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning. Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory. The company is aiming to...

13m ago

