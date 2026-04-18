Kenneth Law to plead guilty to some counts, Crown to withdraw murder charges: lawyer

The lawyer for Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who later used it to take their own lives, says murder charges will be withdrawn against his client and he will in turn plead guilty to aiding suicide.

Law was due to stand trial this month on 14 counts each of first-degree murder and aiding suicide, but lawyer Matthew Gourlay says Crown prosecutors will drop all murder charges.

Gourlay says Law will plead guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide at a plea hearing he expects will be scheduled for a later date during a planned court appearance on Monday.

Gourlay didn’t answer further questions about possible sentencing and how the plea deal materialized.

“There will be more said in due course in court,” the lawyer said.

Law’s trial, which could now be averted given plans for a guilty plea, was rescheduled numerous times as the Crown and defence awaited a Supreme Court of Canada decision that could have clarified a legal grey area regarding when murder charges can be laid against people who aid in suicides.

The Supreme Court did not rule definitively on the issue when a decision was reached last December.

“I decline to conclusively resolve this abstract legal issue in this appeal,” wrote Supreme Court Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin in the decision.

Police have alleged that Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

They have said all charges against him relate to the same 14 people, who were between the ages of 16 and 36.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, those found guilty of aiding suicide can face up to 14 years in prison. First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2026.

Kathryn Mannie, The Canadian Press