Liberals, Tories promise to cut tolls on Confederation Bridge, ferry: P.E.I. premier

Liberal Leader Mark Carney arrives in Gander, N.L., on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2025 12:24 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2025 12:32 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island’s premier says both the federal Liberals and the Conservatives have promised to remove the tolls on the Confederation Bridge, which links the province with mainland Canada.

Rob Lantz says Liberal Leader Mark Carney made a verbal commitment last week that if the party wins the April 28 federal election, it would eliminate the tolls on both the Confederation Bridge and the Wood Islands ferry.

Lantz said today that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to get rid of the tolls on the bridge and review tolls on the Wood Islands ferry, which links the Island to Nova Scotia.

The premier says he’s happy that federal parties recognize the unfairness of the tolls, and how they put the province at a disadvantage for trade.

Lantz says that disadvantage is magnified by the threat of sweeping tariffs threatened by the U.S. president on Canadian goods.

He says his government will work to ensure the tolls on the bridge and the ferry are “eliminated as soon as possible.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

