6 charged in ‘complex’ cannabis production and distribution network in Ontario

Six people have been charged in connection to a complex illicit cannabis production and distribution network in Ontario, authorities say.

The RCMP began investigating in the summer of 2022 when the OPP referred to case to them. During the investigation, around 17,000 cannabis products were allegedly seized and destroyed.

Investigators estimate the operations, which were staffed by full-time live-in workers who did not have legal status to work and grow cannabis in Canada, could have had an annual production value of over $16 million.

The network was also linked to two other cannabis production sites in Ontario that had been investigated and dismantled by OPP and the Toronto Police Service.

The RCMP allege the illicit cannabis was exported to the United States and Hong Kong and millions in dollars of profits from the operations was laundered through the Canadian banking system by “sophisticated identity fraud scheme.”

The group would allegedly apply for Health Canada authorizations to produce medicinal cannabis using the identity of individuals who didn’t know they were involved. The authorizations were used to obtain commercial leases and expand production.

Five Toronto men, Shao Bo “Barry” Xie, 45, Feng Gao, 42, Shan “Sam” Gao, 34, Xu Han, 26, and Fang Han, 30, are facing several charges including unlawful cultivation of cannabis, conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, conspiracy to sell cannabis, and conspiracy to export cannabis.

Zdena “Denise” Mesko, 61, of Sarnia, is facing charges of identity theft, use forged document, possession of property/proceeds of crime among others.

They all have been released on an undertaking and will next appear in court on May 7.