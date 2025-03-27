Woman files $3.75m lawsuit against Spitfires, OHL, CHL for alleged 1984 sex assault

Team Red and Team White logos are shown following the CHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ont. on January 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2025 4:40 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2025 4:41 pm.

A woman has filed a lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging a 1984 sexual assault by former Windsor Spitfires players at a team party. 

The plaintiff, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe,” claims she was incapacitated and assaulted at the home of a billet family and is suing the Spitfires, the Ontario Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League and four unnamed former Windsor players for damages totalling $3.75 million.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday and first reported by TSN’s Rick Westhead, accuses the leagues of fostering a “toxic environment” and failing to protect the plaintiff, and alleges they ignored past reports of sexual misconduct. 

The lawsuit details allegations of multiple players sexually assaulting the plaintiff while she was unconscious and alleges the leagues failed to properly supervise players and ignored complaints of past sexual assault. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The plaintiff, who was born in 1965, is claiming damages for pain, suffering, and lost income.

The OHL and CHL declined to comment, stating they have not been formally served with a statement of claim.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto city councillors approve 24 per cent pay raise for themselves

City councillors have voted to give themselves a 24 per cent pay raise. Following a debate on Thursday evening, councillors voted 15-8 in favour of the recommendations put forth in a staff report which...

3h ago

Charges dropped against members of pro-Palestinian group 'Indigo 11'

A Toronto lawyer says charges have been withdrawn against three more people accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in a 2023 protest. Arash Ghiassi, who represents two people in the group of...

3h ago

SIU investigating mult-vehicle crash involving police in Brampton

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a multi-vehicle crash involving at least one police cruiser in Brampton. Peel police say four vehicles were involved in the crash just before...

5h ago

Carney to speak with Trump after U.S. President reaches out amid new auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to have his first phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days, and Trump's commerce secretary said Canada may get some reprieve from automobile...

9h ago

Top Stories

Toronto city councillors approve 24 per cent pay raise for themselves

City councillors have voted to give themselves a 24 per cent pay raise. Following a debate on Thursday evening, councillors voted 15-8 in favour of the recommendations put forth in a staff report which...

3h ago

Charges dropped against members of pro-Palestinian group 'Indigo 11'

A Toronto lawyer says charges have been withdrawn against three more people accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in a 2023 protest. Arash Ghiassi, who represents two people in the group of...

3h ago

SIU investigating mult-vehicle crash involving police in Brampton

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a multi-vehicle crash involving at least one police cruiser in Brampton. Peel police say four vehicles were involved in the crash just before...

5h ago

Carney to speak with Trump after U.S. President reaches out amid new auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to have his first phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days, and Trump's commerce secretary said Canada may get some reprieve from automobile...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Crown drops 3 more charges against members of 'Indigo 11' accused of vandalizing Indigo bookstore

After a long legal battle, the crown has dropped 3 more charges against the group accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in November 2023. As Jazan Grewal reports, 7 out of the 11 people have now had their charges dropped.

4h ago

2:30
Rain to start, changing to freezing rain late Friday

A cloudy start with snow transitioning to showers across the GTA before the threat of freezing rain moves in late in the day.

8h ago

0:40
Doctor in Richmond Hill charged in sexual assault investigation

Police say the victim attended the doctor’s Yonge Street office nearly a decade ago and during the medical exam, was allegedly touched by the suspect for a sexual purpose.

13h ago

8:53
Carney meets with cabinet following Trump's auto tariffs

Well Donald Trump is at it again -- the president has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the U-S. As our Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney is meeting with a cabinet committee to discuss a response.

14h ago

2:25
Toronto Police warn public about release of high-risk offender

43-year-old Simon Gares has been released from prison on a statutory release and police believe he's a risk to the community, including children. Michelle Mackey explains why this isn't an isolated incident.
More Videos