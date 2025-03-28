Former Canada coach John Herdman admonished in drone-spying scandal

A disciplinary committee hearing into John Herdman, triggered by the Olympic drone-spying scandal, has concluded with the former Canada coach receiving a written admonishment.

The disciplinary hearing, conducted by a three-person panel independent of Canada Soccer, came after Herdman was cited in the report by Sonia Regenbogen of the law firm Mathews, Dinsdale and Clark into the Olympic drone-spying scandal.

Regenbogen’s independent review, commissioned by Canada Soccer and released in a redacted form in November, concluded that it was clear the “practice of conducting surreptitious surveillance of opponents” predated the Paris Olympics.

At the time, Canada Soccer said it had “initiated a proceeding with respect to Mr. Herdman under its Disciplinary Code.”

“Potential violations of the Canada Soccer Code of Conduct and Ethics by the former head coach of the men’s national team were identified,” Canada Soccer said in its release in November.

First news of the disciplinary committee findings came Friday evening in a statement from Herdman provided to The Canadian Press.

Canada Soccer then confirmed that the disciplinary committee had issued a decision.

“Late this afternoon, the Independent Disciplinary Committee released its decision on the allegations of misconduct by John Herdman,” a Canada Soccer spokesperson said in a statement to The Canadian Press. “The independent committee informed the parties that Mr. Herdman was found to have committed misconduct under the Canada Soccer Disciplinary Code.

“The committee determined the appropriate sanction was a letter of admonishment and informed the parties that their decision was final and binding. Canada Soccer is still analyzing the committee’s decision.”

Canada Soccer has not yet released the committee’s decision so full details of its findings are not available.

The drone-spying scandal cost women’s coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi their jobs at Canada Soccer. All three are currently serving one-year suspensions from FIFA, with Lombardi having resigned his Canada Soccer position soon after the Olympics.

Herdman, a former Canada men’s and women’s coach, was charged under Section 7E of the Code of Conduct and Ethics, which cites: “Any act or statement, verbally or in writing, which is considered to be unsporting, insulting, or improper behaviour or is likely to bring the game into disrepute.”

According to Canada Soccer’s Disciplinary Code, sanctions available to a discipline hearing committee range from a written notice of admonishment to a lifetime suspension.

Herdman got the lighter end of the that.

“I acknowledge the disciplinary committee’s decision, which concluded with an admonishment, without suspension or fine, and brings this matter to a close,” Herdman said in his four-paragraph statement.

“Throughout my career, I have led with integrity, transparency, and a deep respect for the game,” he added. “That has not changed. I co-operated throughout the process, including a complete and transparent presentation to the disciplinary committee.

“Although this has been an incredibly challenging period, I remain proud of my time with Canada Soccer and what we achieved together. I look forward to continuing my journey in the game. I remain focused on my passion — coaching, mentoring, and helping teams reach their full potential.”

Herdman also cited his “profound appreciation to the players and staff who stood by me during this process.”

“Your willingness to come forward and defend the culture we built together has been invaluable. We created a team united by respect and shared values, and I am thankful for your support,” he added.

Herdman resigned as Toronto FC coach on Nov. 29, saying it was “the right time for me to step away from the club, as the organization defines its vision for the future.”

His departure was linked by many to the Canada Soccer investigation.

A former Canada women’s and men’s coach, Herdman was linked to a culture of spying within Canada Soccer.

The fact that he did not speak to Regenbogen, the author of an independent review into the Olympic incident and “any related matters of a historic nature,” added fuel to the fire when the report finally came out.

A source, not authorized to speak on the matter, said Herdman had offered to speak to Regenbogen but the two could not find a suitable time.

A FIFA Appeals Committee ruling last summer also put Herdman at Ground Zero within Canada Soccer for spying on rival teams.

“Canada is investigating the history of this matter, but we suspect that the practice of using a drone stems back to John Herdman when he was the head coach of the women’s national team. In other words, this was a practice started by one person — John Herdman — and continued by Bev Priestman,” Canada Soccer said, according to the FIFA document.

Herdman had said little publicly about the scandal.

“I can again clarify that at a FIFA World Cup, pinnacle event, Olympic Games, at a Youth World Cup, those activities have not been undertaken,” he said in July. “And I’ve got nothing else to say on that matter.”

Herdman has kept a low profile since quitting TFC.

Herdman took over the Canadian women’s team in 2011 and switched to the Canadian men in January 2018. He quit Canada Soccer in August 2023 to take over Toronto FC.

He led the Canadian women to two Olympics, winning bronze in 2012 and 2016 and took the Canadian men to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — their first trip to the sport’s showcase since 1986.