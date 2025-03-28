Hudson’s Bay cuts 200 corporate jobs effective April 4

Canada’s oldest company is closing dozens of stores, leaving a massive gap in malls across the country. Brandon Choghri with why the Bay’s closures could hurt small businesses.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2025 3:54 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2025 8:23 pm.

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay says it has notified about 200 of its staff working in corporate roles that their employment will be terminated next week.

Company spokesperson Tiffany Bourré said Friday that the move is a result of the restructuring process underway at the department store chain after it filed for creditor protection earlier in the month.

“This is a difficult reality of the restructuring process, and we are committed to treating associates impacted by these changes with respect and support,” she said in a statement confirming Friday’s cuts.

Bourré said the 200 or so jobs will be eliminated as of April 4.

Court documents filed as part of the creditor protection process show the company had 533 workers in corporate roles at the end of February.

Some 455 — the bulk of Hudson’s Bay’s corporate workers — were in Ontario, where the company has a head office in Toronto. Twelve were in B.C. with another dozen in Quebec. Seven corporate workers were in Alberta, two were in Manitoba and one was in Saskatchewan.

The job cuts come as Canada’s oldest company is liquidating all but six of its 80 Hudson’s Bay, 13 Saks Off 5th and three Saks Fifth Avenue locations.

The creditor protection process could see more stores pulled from the liquidation — or added, depending on how much cash the retailer can raise.

How long the company, which has fallen behind on rent and merchandise payments, has to save the remaining six stores was expected to be outlined in a restructuring order an Ontario Superior Court judge was due to rule on Friday.

The liquidation process Hudson’s Bay began on March 24 will see the company’s workforce of 9,364 significantly pared down.

Many of those workers will likely lose their jobs in mid-June, when the 355-year-old company’s stores are due to finish liquidating.

Some staff will get some extra money for sticking around through that period.

That’s because Hudson’s Bay got court approval earlier in the month for a key employee retention plan, a common practice in creditor protection proceedings where bonuses are paid to select staff who stay on through the liquidation period, so the company doesn’t fold for lack of leadership.

Court documents show such payments will be made around Sept. 30 to 121 staff, including 94 store managers, 10 workers in senior management roles and 17 in other “non-store” jobs.

The payments will collectively total no more than $3 million, though the court has sealed a list naming which employees will receive a portion of the cash.

Unions including Unifor, which represents some Bay employees, deemed the payments “disgraceful, enraging, and outrageous.”

“This is corporate greed at its worst and shows how fundamentally unfair this process is for the very workers who kept this company going,” Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a statement earlier in the week.

“No manager or executive should see a bonus while severance and other legal obligations to workers remain unpaid.”

Employees still working for the company say they’ve been told not to expect severance, which Andrew Hatnay, a lawyer representing a growing group of Hudson’s Bay employees, has estimated will save the company more than $100 million.

Workers who remain are worried the case could wind up threatening their pensions and benefits.

“You can feel the difference. Everybody’s concerned. Everybody’s scared. Everybody’s uncertain what the future holds,” Kevin Grell, an e-commerce processor who marked eight years packaging orders for the Bay in November, told The Canadian Press earlier in the month.

“People have bills to pay and people have mortgages. They don’t know what to do and it’s just hard because a lot of people are sad.”

Court documents show the company’s pension plan had more than 21,000 members as of Dec. 31, including some that were previously employed by Hudson’s Bay acquisitions Simpsons, Zellers and Kmart Canada. The documents say the plan was “sufficiently funded” and “able to satisfy its liabilities.”

Hatnay said Bay staff have been told their pensions are safe, but a supplemental retirement pension plan covering executives and senior managers is underfunded by millions, as are some benefits funds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays admit mistake after fan removed for wearing 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat

The Toronto Blue Jays say staff "made a mistake" when a fan was asked to leave Thursday's home opener for wearing a "Canada Is Not For Sale" hat. Dan Begley, a lifelong Blue Jays fan, had been eagerly...

1h ago

Tenants in Golden Equity-managed building in Scarborough say conditions are 'inhumane'

It's been five years since Heather Clark and her three children were able to move out of a shelter and into a rental apartment building on Markham Road in Scarborough, managed by Golden Equity properties....

26m ago

Ontario judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep 10 supervised consumption sites open while he considers a Charter challenge of a new provincial law that bans the sites from operating within 200 metres...

3h ago

Carney says Trump respected Canada in phone call about launching new economic talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney said U.S. President Donald Trump respected Canada's sovereignty in their first phone call on Friday where the two leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a new economic and security...

22m ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays admit mistake after fan removed for wearing 'Canada Is Not For Sale' hat

The Toronto Blue Jays say staff "made a mistake" when a fan was asked to leave Thursday's home opener for wearing a "Canada Is Not For Sale" hat. Dan Begley, a lifelong Blue Jays fan, had been eagerly...

1h ago

Tenants in Golden Equity-managed building in Scarborough say conditions are 'inhumane'

It's been five years since Heather Clark and her three children were able to move out of a shelter and into a rental apartment building on Markham Road in Scarborough, managed by Golden Equity properties....

26m ago

Ontario judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep 10 supervised consumption sites open while he considers a Charter challenge of a new provincial law that bans the sites from operating within 200 metres...

3h ago

Carney says Trump respected Canada in phone call about launching new economic talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney said U.S. President Donald Trump respected Canada's sovereignty in their first phone call on Friday where the two leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a new economic and security...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Freezing rain threat this weekend across GTHA

Toronto remains under a special weather statement with rain and the widespread risk of freezing rain Saturday afternoon and evening across much of GTHA.

3h ago

3:05
Torontonians react to city council's 24% pay hike

City councillors have voted in favour of giving themselves a 24% pay hike. Shauna Hunt with reaction from taxpayers and why one expert believes it's a fair deal.

3h ago

1:26
Trump describes 'very good' conversation with Prime Minister Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a very positive conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump added that he believes things will work out "very well" for Canada following the phone call.

8h ago

3:57
Carney, Trump participate in 'extremely productive' phone call

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in his first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. As Alan Carter reports, Trump describes the call as 'extremely productive' and the two leaders will speak again if Carney wins April's federal election.

5h ago

2:34
Crown drops 3 more charges against members of 'Indigo 11' accused of vandalizing Indigo bookstore

After a long legal battle, the crown has dropped 3 more charges against the group accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in November 2023. As Jazan Grewal reports, 7 out of the 11 people have now had their charges dropped.

22h ago

More Videos