Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in downtown Toronto

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 29, 2025 11:14 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2025 11:20 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds in the downtown core.

Investigators say they were called to the Yonge Street and King Street West area just before 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to a nearby trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No further details as to what may have led up to the incident were available, and there was no immediate suspect description.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hundreds of thousands without power in cottage country as freezing rain warnings continue for Toronto and GTA

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Toronto and many parts of the GTA, while more than 100,000 Ontarians are without power in cottage country. Hydro One is reporting that tens of thousands...

22m ago

Judge rejects Hudson's Bay proposal in creditor protection case

TORONTO — An Ontario judge has rejected a Hudson's Bay restructuring agreement, increasing the likelihood that lenders may seek to push the company into receivership. In a written decision issued Saturday,...

1h ago

$65M winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Newmarket

Someone in Ontario is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $65 million. Ontario lottery officials say the winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max draw was sold in Newmarket. There was one Maxmillion...

7h ago

Poilievre, Singh focus on affordability, Carney visits his Ottawa riding

OTTAWA — Affordability measures dominated the promises on the federal election trail on Saturday, with the NDP focused on capping the price of some food items and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre...

2h ago

Top Stories

Hundreds of thousands without power in cottage country as freezing rain warnings continue for Toronto and GTA

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Toronto and many parts of the GTA, while more than 100,000 Ontarians are without power in cottage country. Hydro One is reporting that tens of thousands...

22m ago

Judge rejects Hudson's Bay proposal in creditor protection case

TORONTO — An Ontario judge has rejected a Hudson's Bay restructuring agreement, increasing the likelihood that lenders may seek to push the company into receivership. In a written decision issued Saturday,...

1h ago

$65M winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Newmarket

Someone in Ontario is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $65 million. Ontario lottery officials say the winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max draw was sold in Newmarket. There was one Maxmillion...

7h ago

Poilievre, Singh focus on affordability, Carney visits his Ottawa riding

OTTAWA — Affordability measures dominated the promises on the federal election trail on Saturday, with the NDP focused on capping the price of some food items and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Freezing rain threat gives way to rain on Sunday

The freezing rain risk is expected to dissipate early Sunday with rounds of showers for the rest of the day and into Monday.

4h ago

1:53
Judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep safe consumption sites open for 30 days. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from advocates.
1:55
Bay stores closing could have devastating impact on small businesses

Canada’s oldest company is closing dozens of stores, leaving a massive gap in malls across the country. Brandon Choghri with why the Bay’s closures could hurt small businesses.
3:14
Freezing rain threat this weekend across GTHA

Toronto remains under a special weather statement with rain and the widespread risk of freezing rain Saturday afternoon and evening across much of GTHA.

2:33
Tenants say condition in Scarborough rental building are 'inhumane'

Tenants in a Scarborough rental building managed by Golden Equity is in severe disrepair and say the City isn't doing enough to step in and hold them accountable. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos