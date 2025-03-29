Police investigate after man found with stab wounds in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds in the downtown core.

Investigators say they were called to the Yonge Street and King Street West area just before 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to a nearby trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No further details as to what may have led up to the incident were available, and there was no immediate suspect description.