Blue Jays pitcher donates almost half a million dollars to Jays’ Care Foundation

For the third straight season, Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt and his wife, Jessica, will donate US$10,000 to the Jays Care Foundation's RBI Summer Edition program for every game he pitches and the team wins.

By Lindsay Dunn

Posted March 30, 2025 10:46 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2025 11:21 am.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt and his wife, Jessica, have given fans nearly half a million reasons to love them – and that number is only going to grow.

For the past two seasons, the Bassitts have donated $10,000 (USD) to the Jays Care Foundation’s RBI Summer Edition program for every game Chris pitches and the team wins. So far, their contributions total an impressive $414,202, and they’re bringing the initiative back again this year.

“In the final year of his contract, we really wanted to see what we could do to have the most impact,” Jessica Bassitt told CityNews. “We really want to see if we can beat what we’ve done in the past.”

Beyond their personal donations, the couple has helped raise an additional $25,000 from Blue Jays fans.

“We’re really hoping Jays fans will contribute again so we can send even more children to this program,” Jessica added.

According to the Blue Jays, the RBI Summer Edition is a free sport-for-development program designed to complement summer school while enhancing the mental and physical health of kids in under-resourced communities across Toronto.

“It’s great. I think it’s a safe space for kids, and for parents to know their children are in a good environment says a lot – especially with the state of the world right now,” said Jessica. “It’s also just great for kids to be able to get together, see familiar faces, play with their friends, and be encouraged to be active.”

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, autographed items, as well as pieces from the Bassitt family’s personal collection. All proceeds from this auction will benefit the RBI Summer Edition program from April 28 to May 4. Then, from May 5 to May 22, Chris will serve as the ambassador for a special Jays Care 50/50 Homestand Jackpot, with all proceeds supporting Bassitt’s Pitch In and the RBI Summer Edition program.

Jessica has been one of Chris’ biggest supporters for over a decade, standing by him through his journey from the minors to the majors.

“Every game, I’m a nervous wreck,” Jessica admitted to CityNews when asked if it has gotten any easier to watch Chris pitch. “I told myself if we ever make it to the World Series, I’m going to need some help (laughs). It could be a Spring Training game, and I’d still be talking to myself in my head and nervous for him.”

Was she nervous watching Chris serve as the batboy during Spring Training? That was his punishment for finishing last in the team’s Fantasy Football League with a 4-10 record.

“That was funny! I was actually surprised they found a helmet big enough to fit his head,” she joked.

For more information, visit bluejays.com/bassittspitchin.

