‘I can outlast her’: PM Carney reacts to First Nations protesters during housing, transit announcement

Prime Minister Carney is seen laughing along with other government officials after he said "I can out last her" in response to shouting from a protester as a press conference on March 30, 2026.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 30, 2026 4:27 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2026 4:43 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow struggled at times to be heard over numerous protestors from Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong First Nations during an announcement in Etobicoke that covered stimulating new housing builds and building new transit on Monday.

Representatives from the two Indigenous Nations rallied across the street from the construction site where the press conference was being held, giving speeches, shouting slogans, chanting and singing throughout the event. The rally could be heard inside the unfinished building where officials from all three levels of government were gathered.

According to a press release from the nation of Grassy Narrows, protesters were demanding compensation for “for decades of mercury poisoning” and calling on Ford to close Dryden Mill, which they claim “continues to worsen the poisoning of their people.”

“Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong were once vibrant and self-sufficient communities supported by commercial and sport fisheries. Mercury contamination destroyed that way of life, contributing to illness, unemployment, food insecurity, and cultural loss,” they said.

“Pollution from the Dryden Mill continues to increase mercury levels in fish by stimulating methylation, worsening the ongoing crisis.”

At one point during the press conference, while Carney was at the podium, a woman can be heard in the background shouting “Doug Ford, Carney – justice for Grassy Narrows.”

In response, Carney said “I can out last her, I can out last her,” followed by a smile and laughs from other gathered officials.

The nation of Grassy Narrows said the woman in question is Chrissy Isaacs, a woman suffering from mercury poisoning.

There is no indication to suggest that the prime minister knew the identity of the woman or what was being said by protesters at the time.

“Our community has lived with mercury poisoning for decades — we are still paying the price for contamination we did not cause. How many more generations must suffer before [Ford] acts? This is not leadership. It’s time to take responsibility and protect our people,” said Chief Fisher of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations in the press release.

When asked about the protest, that ran the duration of the government announcement, Carney said he supports the right to peaceful protest.

“Hopefully you could hear the elements of the announcement, but it’s Canada. There’s a right to protest and it’s entirely appropriate,” he told reporters.

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