Toronto Public Library and union reach tentative agreement, averting potential strike

File photo of Toronto Public Library's Swansea Memorial branch, March 20, 2017. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 31, 2025 11:53 am.

A potential strike has been averted after Toronto Public Library (TPL) and the union representing its 2,300 workers (CUPE Local 4948) reached a tentative, four-year agreement.

In a release Monday morning, TPL said the tentative agreement “reflects the important work of Toronto Public Library employees who serve Toronto residents at 100 library branches across the city, both as frontline and support staff.”

Details on the deal are confidential until the Toronto Public Library Board and union membership have an opportunity to review and ratify the terms, the release adds.

The labour unrest reached a boiling point after TPL employees, including full-time and part-time workers, librarians, library assistants, pages, and other frontline staff, voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike earlier this month.

CUPE 4948 said over 96 per cent of members supported the potential job action.

Their main sticking points included the high amount of part-time work, low staffing level, and unsafe work conditions.

The last time library workers went on strike was 13 years ago, in March 2012. The strike lasted 11 days.

With files from Afua Baah and Denio Lourenco, CityNews

Top Stories

Toronto woman with life-altering illness fighting to get treatment abroad

For more than two decades 64-year-old Anne Smith, a mother of four, says she’s been suffering. “I can't have a proper life like everybody else. I can't even go to the bathroom on my own," Smith...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Completely unacceptable': Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

1h ago

9 Ontario supervised consumption sites to close despite injunction, minister says

The Ontario provincial government says nine supervised consumption sites will close Tuesday as planned, despite a recent court injunction allowing them to remain open temporarily. The office of Health...

56m ago

Doug Ford aide-turned Greenbelt lobbyist broke rules, ethics watchdog says

Ontario's integrity commissioner has found that a lobbyist who used to work for Premier Doug Ford failed to comply with some rules while asking for a client's land to be removed from the Greenbelt. The...

1h ago

