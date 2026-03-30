Thieves tracked homeowners’ routines with hidden cameras before break-ins: York police

York Regional Police say thieves placed cameras disguised with camouflage on the properties of Vaughan homes they later broke into, using them as virtual scouts to aid their crimes.

“The cameras were hidden near trees and bushes on the properties,” police said in a release Monday.

“A review of the footage revealed the devices were placed to record homeowners’ routines, allowing suspects to scout the properties before committing break and enters.”

Investigators say they are aware of two recent incidents where the cameras, along with battery packs, were found on residential properties in Vaughan.

“Homeowners are encouraged to be aware of this crime technique and to report any suspicious people, items, or activity to police,” the release adds.