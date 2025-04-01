3 people injured in 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga
Posted April 1, 2025 3:35 pm.
Last Updated April 1, 2025 3:40 pm.
Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
Peel police were called to Erin Mills Parkway and Vista Boulevard just south of Britannia Road just before 2 p.m.
It’s unknown what led to the collision, but one of the vehicles involved hit a pole.
Three adults were taken to a nearby hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
Erin Mills is closed from St. Thomas to Britannia and Vista is closed from Turney Drive to Erin Mills.