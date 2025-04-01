Germany sees Ukraine truce efforts as deadlocked, while China says the talks are encouraging

A Ukrainian military boat CB90 of Military Naval Forces patrols Black Sea coast line of Odesa region, Ukraine, on March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2025 4:47 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 7:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s chief diplomat on Tuesday described U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure a truce in the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine as deadlocked, while China’s foreign minister said that it was encouraging that the talks between Washington and Moscow on finding a settlement are continuing.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, arriving in Kyiv for an unannounced visit, said that “due to the deadlock” between the U.S. and Russia on forging a ceasefire deal, European allies’ continued support for Ukraine in the war is “absolutely crucial.”

Trump on Sunday scolded Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing frustration at the continued fighting in a war that he had pledged to swiftly stop.

Trump insisted progress was being made in the negotiations, but said that he would consider imposing further sanctions to put pressure on Moscow and accused Zelenskyy of trying to back out of a deal with the U.S. on access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

Ukraine has conducted a first round of consultations with the U.S. on what he said was the latest version of the mineral deal, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Tuesday.

Putin has effectively refused a U.S. proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt in the fighting, despite Trump’s prodding. Also, a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea that could allow safer shipments has fallen foul of conditions imposed by Kremlin negotiators.

Russia is holding out on a Black Sea deal in order to “stall efforts toward a general ceasefire and extract additional concessions from the West,” according to an assessment late Monday by the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

Zelenskyy was blunt in his analysis of developments in an address late Sunday.

“Moscow blatantly makes a mockery of our partners’ efforts to advance a peace agenda,” he said.

Putin previously has ruled out a temporary break in hostilities, saying that it would only benefit Ukraine and its Western allies by letting them replenish their arsenals. He has insisted that Moscow wants a comprehensive agreement that would ensure a lasting settlement.

Trump has signaled that he could consider new oil sanctions on Russia. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Tuesday that a breakthrough in negotiations isn’t imminent.

“The issues that we are discussing in connection with the Ukrainian settlement are quite complex and they require a lot of additional efforts,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Meanwhile, deadly attacks by both Russia and Ukraine have continued, and they are gearing up for spring campaigns in their war of attrition along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

Overnight, Russia fired no Shahed drones at Ukraine for the first time in more than five months, according to authorities.

But Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the counter-disinformation branch of Ukraine’s Security Council, detected no change in Russian strategy.

“For now, this means nothing,” he said on Telegram.

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of launching new drone attacks on energy facilities in Russia’s Belgorod region and in the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine’s European backers say they will keep supporting Kyiv’s efforts to defeat Russia’s invasion. Putin is getting military help from North Korea and Iran.

China, too, has given diplomatic support to Russia and has provided economic help through trade in energy and consumer goods.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a visit to Moscow, was quoted as saying Tuesday that “certain results have been achieved” in Washington’s attempt to stop the war as U.S.-Russia relations have improved under Trump.

He said in an interview with Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that Beijing supports the goal of “a fair, long-term, binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties involved.”

Wang was to meet Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. He was also expected to meet later Tuesday with Putin, Peskov said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices head for major drop as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

3h ago

Up to 50 mm of rain possible in Toronto, GTA through Wednesday

As many areas north and east of Toronto continue to clean up from an ice storm that has left over 400,000 people without power, a special weather statement has been issued for another round of potential...

52m ago

Adult, child injured in Brampton crash: police

An adult and a child have been rushed to a trauma centre after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the Torbram Road and...

10m ago

Vacant Bay stores could spark interest — if landlords are willing to get creative

TORONTO — Apartments, health centres and even pickleball courts may be coming to your local mall after Hudson's Bay departs. Retail and real estate experts say the closure of most of the 355-year-old...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices head for major drop as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

3h ago

Up to 50 mm of rain possible in Toronto, GTA through Wednesday

As many areas north and east of Toronto continue to clean up from an ice storm that has left over 400,000 people without power, a special weather statement has been issued for another round of potential...

52m ago

Adult, child injured in Brampton crash: police

An adult and a child have been rushed to a trauma centre after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the Torbram Road and...

10m ago

Vacant Bay stores could spark interest — if landlords are willing to get creative

TORONTO — Apartments, health centres and even pickleball courts may be coming to your local mall after Hudson's Bay departs. Retail and real estate experts say the closure of most of the 355-year-old...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

11h ago

2:42
Former Ford staffer broke lobbying rules related to Greenbelt

According to the province's integrity commissioner, Nico Fidani-Diker failed to register as a lobbyist while working for a client trying to remove land from the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister has the latest.

12h ago

2:33
Rain returns as temperatures warm up

The rain will be back midweek as temperatures are expected to warm up slightly. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:45
Nine of Ontario’s supervised drug consumption sites to close Tuesday

Nine supervised drug consumption sites will close this week, despite a court injunction allowing them to keep operating. Brandon Choghri speaks with advocates and clients who say shutting down the sites puts lives at risk.

14h ago

2:28
More than 390,000 remain without power after Ontario's ice storm

Clean up and recovery efforts are underway following the weekend's ice storm. Michelle Mackey is reporting from Peterborough which remains under a state of emergency.

14h ago

More Videos