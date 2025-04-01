Ontario’s minimum wage to increase starting October 1

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 1, 2025 10:42 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 1:22 pm.

Ontario’s minimum wage is headed for an increase in the fall.

The province announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour.

As of April 1, 2025, the federal minimum wage in Canada is $17.75 per hour.

A government spokesperson said the annualized wage increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2.4 per cent and will bring the province’s minimum wage to the second-highest provincial rate in Canada.

“Our government will continue to have the backs of Ontario workers, investing in skills training and development and helping ensure that work pays,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Ontario’s minimum wage remains one of the highest in the country. Now more than ever, workers and businesses need fair, balanced and predictable wages.”

The province says an employee making the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will see an annual pay increase of up to $835 with the latest changes.

Over the past seven years, Ontario’s minimum wage rose from $14 per hour in 2018 to $17.60 in 2025.

