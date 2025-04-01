Ontario to spend $35M to help rebuild Shaw Festival’s Royal George Theatre

TORONTO — Ontario will spend $35 million to help the Shaw Festival rebuild the Royal George Theatre.

Tourism Minister Stan Cho says the funding will be used to build a larger, more modern theatre as the province looks to beef up the economy in Niagara-on-the-Lake and the surrounding region.

The province says the theatre’s construction will create 550 jobs and once built, the venue will have 20 per cent more seating as well as new rehearsal and work spaces.

The Royal George Theatre will close permanently later this year and the rebuild is expected to be completed in 2029.

Cho hopes the bigger venue will help drive more tourists to the area and keep them there longer.

Cho has grand visions to turn the Niagara region into “Las Vegas of the north” with an international airport, more hotels, mass transit expansion and a new amusement park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press