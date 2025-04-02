Elections Canada says voter information cards are in the mail this week ahead of the federal election at the end of the month.

James Hale with Elections Canada says the cards are not exactly “a ticket to vote,” and registration can be done online.

“You still need to present your valid ID when you go to cast your ballot, but it is just a way to make sure that the Register of Electors gets updated as we go,” said Hale.

The best thing to bring with you to the polls, Hale says, is a piece of photo ID that includes your name and address, but the Elections Canada site offers a long list of alternatives.

“There’s lots of ways to prove who you are,” said Hale, adding that there are also lots of ways to vote.

He says if you haven’t received a voter card in the next week, it’s a good idea to contact your local returning office. An Elections Canada returning office can also issue a special ballot to vote any time during the election period and a special ballot to vote by mail.

The federal election is set for Monday, April 28, with advance voting days on April 18, 19, 20, and 21.

—With files from Mike Lloyd.