Toronto’s stretch of mild, almost early‑summer warmth is about to come to an abrupt halt, with a sharp temperature drop arriving Sunday that will push daytime highs back into the single digits — well below what the city typically sees in mid‑April.

After a calm, pleasant Friday and another mild day Saturday, a surge of cooler air will sweep in behind a system bringing showers and thunderstorms. By Sunday, Toronto will feel more like late March than late April, and the cooler pattern is expected to linger into next week and possibly through the end of the month.

Friday brings a quiet, comfortable day across the GTA with a high of 18°C, with patchy morning fog and sunny breaks. The night will stay mild, with a low of near 10°C.

Weekend storm risk before temperatures come crashing down

Saturday begins foggy and misty before brightening, but scattered showers and thunderstorms return by afternoon.

Rainfall totals of 10–15 mm are expected, accompanied by a daytime high of 18°C and a low of 3°C, with temperatures rapidly falling overnight, setting the stage for a dramatically different Sunday in Toronto and the GTA.

The warm spell ends decisively on Sunday as cold northwesterly winds sweep across the region, with a forecast high of 7°C and a low of -2°C. There will be sunny breaks but also some scattered showers throughout the day.

These temperatures are well below seasonal norms, with normal highs for April 19–21 near 12–13°C. Monday will be even colder, with a mix of sun and cloud, and a forecast high of 5°C for Toronto and a low of -1°C; temperatures regularly seen in March but not in mid to late April.

How unusual is this? A look at recent April weather

Toronto’s mid‑April temperatures have trended warmer in recent years, making this upcoming cold snap stand out even more:

April 2025: Several days reached the mid‑teens, with a 20°C day recorded in the second week.

Several days reached the mid‑teens, with a 20°C day recorded in the second week. April 2024: Toronto hit 21°C on April 14 and saw multiple days above seasonal.

Toronto hit 21°C on April 14 and saw multiple days above seasonal. April 2023: Highs frequently reached 14–18°C, with only brief cool spells.

Highs frequently reached 14–18°C, with only brief cool spells. Seasonal normal: High of 12–13°C, low of 3°C for mid‑April.

By comparison, Sunday’s forecast high of 7°C and Monday’s 5°C are 5–8 degrees below normal, and overnight lows below freezing are uncommon this late in the month.

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