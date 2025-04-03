Ontario reports 89 new measles cases, bringing provincial count to 661

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says while the measles outbreak is likely to continue into the summer, it likely will not worsen. Faiza Amin speaks with Dr. Allison Chris, Associate Medical Officer of Health for Toronto.

By John Marchesan

Posted April 3, 2025 12:40 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 2:15 pm.

Ontario is reporting 89 new measles cases over the last week, bringing the province’s case count to 661 since an outbreak began in the fall.

That’s compared to just over 100 new cases last week and 120 the week before. 

Public Health Ontario says there are 52 hospitalizations – 10 more than last week – including three in intensive care. 

It also says measles cases still predominantly involve unvaccinated children in Ontario’s southwestern public health unit, which accounts for almost 45 per cent of the province’s cases. 

Related:

Last week, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health told The Canadian Press that the measles outbreak is likely to continue into the summer, but a stable rate of new cases is a hopeful sign that it will not worsen.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The World Health Organization says the virus can remain active in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours.

It usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs. The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

updated

2m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers...

27m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

updated

2m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers...

27m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

1:53
Iconic downtown canoe burnt in suspected arson

The big red canoe visible from the Gardiner is now a pile of ash and neighbours say they're hoping for a replacement. City officials say they're working on it and police say the fire looks suspicious. David Zura explains.

18h ago

1:55
Closing arguments heard for the sixth teen on trial for the stabbing death of Kenneth Lee

The sixth teen accused in the death of Mr. Lee had their final day in court

19h ago

2:16
Canadian and US mayors warn a trade disruption will cost thousands of jobs

Mayors representing cities around the Great Lakes region stress that trade is interconnected across the border, and a prolonged dispute will cost jobs. The mayor of Chicago says 11-thousand jobs in his region alone could be impacted.

19h ago

More Videos