Toronto Public Health warns of possible measles exposure on VIA Rail trips and popular pizza restaurant

A child is seen being treated for measles in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 31, 2025 4:38 pm.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public about potential measles exposure at a popular pizzeria, and on two recent VIA Rail trips between London and Toronto.

TPH says a person who works in Toronto has tested positive for measles and may have exposed members of the public to the virus at the following locations on Friday, March 21:

• Pizzeria Libretto, 155 University Ave., from approximately 11:50 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• VIA Rail Canada Train 82, Train Car 3 from London to Toronto, from approximately 6:05 to 10:50 a.m.
• VIA Rail Canada Train 83, Train Car 3 from Toronto to London, from approximately 4:10 to 8:30 p.m.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks,” TPH explained in a release. “The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe contaminated air or touch an infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.”

Anyone who may have been exposed is urged to check their vaccination records and monitor for symptoms until Friday, April 4

If you’re not sure if you’ve been vaccinated, a blood test can also determine immunity.

TPH says the vaccine is typically given at 12 months of age, with a second dose between four and six years of age.

Anyone who has not received two doses of the measles vaccine or has not had measles disease is at risk of infection.

Measles symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear inside the mouth and throat.

Top Stories

Toronto woman with life-altering illness fighting to get treatment abroad

For more than two decades 64-year-old Anne Smith, a mother of four, says she’s been suffering. “I can't have a proper life like everybody else. I can't even go to the bathroom on my own," Smith...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Bookings on U.S.-bound routes down about 10% amid tariff backlash: Air Canada

MONTREAL — Bookings on cross-border routes are down significantly across the industry amid Canadians' new-found aversion to U.S. destinations, Air Canada says. At its annual shareholder meeting Monday,...

28m ago

'Completely unacceptable': Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

4h ago

9 Ontario supervised consumption sites to close despite injunction, minister says

The Ontario provincial government says nine supervised consumption sites will close Tuesday as planned, despite a recent court injunction allowing them to remain open temporarily. The office of Health...

3h ago

