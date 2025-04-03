Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday.

Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m. on March 30, two male suspects wearing hoodies were seen leaving a downtown pub and walking to the Sri Krishna Brundavana Temple on Main Street South in Georgetown.

“Security footage captured the suspects ripping down and damaging a sign at the front of the temple,” a Halton police release alleges.

Police are looking to identify the males and have released their photos.

A member at the temple, Kishor Shetty, told Halton Hills Today she was surprised to see the temple targeted.

“It was something I never expected would happen at a place people come to pray, a spiritual place,” Shetty told the outlet. “It’s totally disheartening to us.”