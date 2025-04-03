Police seeking suspects after Hindu Temple vandalized in Georgetown

Security images of suspects in a vandalism investigation. Halton Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 3, 2025 5:02 pm.

Halton Regional Police have released security of images of two suspects after a Hindu Temple in the Georgetown community of Halton Hills was vandalized on Sunday.

Investigators say at around 1:10 a.m. on March 30, two male suspects wearing hoodies were seen leaving a downtown pub and walking to the Sri Krishna Brundavana Temple on Main Street South in Georgetown.

“Security footage captured the suspects ripping down and damaging a sign at the front of the temple,” a Halton police release alleges.

Police are looking to identify the males and have released their photos.

A member at the temple, Kishor Shetty, told Halton Hills Today she was surprised to see the temple targeted.

“It was something I never expected would happen at a place people come to pray, a spiritual place,” Shetty told the outlet. “It’s totally disheartening to us.”

Top Stories

North American markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shuddered, and a level of shock unseen since COVID’s outbreak tore through financial markets worldwide Thursday on worries about the damage President Donald Trump’s...

40m ago

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

21m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers in the...

52m ago

