UK watchdog to probe charity co-founded by Prince Harry after boardroom dispute

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry speaks during a high level event sponsored by Lesotho at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2025 9:19 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 10:07 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s charity regulator has opened an investigation into an African charity co-founded by Prince Harry, a week after the prince and other trustees resigned due to a dispute with the charity’s chairwoman.

Sentebale, which provides support for young people in Botswana and Lesotho, has been wracked by controversy since Harry abruptly resigned on March 26, saying the relationship between the board and its chair was beyond repair. Chair Sophie Chandauka later accused the prince of orchestrating a bullying and harassment campaign to try to force her out.

The Charity Commission said Thursday that it was in “direct contact” with parties on both sides to gather evidence in its compliance case.

“The regulator’s focus, in line with its statutory remit, will be to determine whether the charity’s current and former trustees, including its chair, have fulfilled their duties and responsibilities under charity law,” the commission said in a statement.

Chandauka took several shots at Harry in an interview with Sky News on Sunday, describing how the prince’s Netflix deal interfered with a scheduled fundraiser and how an incident with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, became a source of friction.

Harry co-founded Sentebale nearly 20 years ago in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

He said he hoped the Charity Commission would uncover “the truth” about what caused him to resign as patron of Sentebale.

“What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal,” he said in a statement. “No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself.”

Carmel Gaillard, Sentebale’s executive director, said her team would cooperate with the probe.

“We will also continue to work closely with the chair and the new board of trustees to ensure the smooth running of the organization, keeping our focus firmly on delivering for the young people and communities we serve,” she said.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press



