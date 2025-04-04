Ontario man charged in alleged theft of Texas Republican Party data

An Ontario man is facing charges in an alleged theft and leak of Texas Republican Party data in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Aubrey Cottle, 37, from Oshawa, Ont., was arrested last week and is facing charges under Canadian law. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Cottle’s arrest on Monday but cited a publication ban.

It says the accused gained unauthorized access to a third-party hosting company’s computer system to “deface and download a backup of Texas Republican Party’s server.”

The justice department says Cottle claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on social media, and a search of his electronic devices showed he was “in possession of the data stolen from the Texas Republican Party.”

Officials say the stolen data contained personal information, was allegedly distributed online, and made available for downloading.

The man has been charged with unlawfully transferring, possessing, or using a means of identification in connection with illegal activity.

U.S. officials say the FBI Austin Cyber Task Force is investigating the case, with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police and Durham Regional Police Service.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews