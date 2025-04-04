Ontario man charged in alleged theft of Texas Republican Party data

The justice department says Cottle claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on social media, and a search of his electronic devices showed he was "in possession of the data stolen from the Texas Republican Party." Photo: Jerry Larson/ Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2025 12:30 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 12:39 pm.

An Ontario man is facing charges in an alleged theft and leak of Texas Republican Party data in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Aubrey Cottle, 37, from Oshawa, Ont., was arrested last week and is facing charges under Canadian law. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Cottle’s arrest on Monday but cited a publication ban.

It says the accused gained unauthorized access to a third-party hosting company’s computer system to “deface and download a backup of Texas Republican Party’s server.”

The justice department says Cottle claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on social media, and a search of his electronic devices showed he was “in possession of the data stolen from the Texas Republican Party.”

Officials say the stolen data contained personal information, was allegedly distributed online, and made available for downloading.

The man has been charged with unlawfully transferring, possessing, or using a means of identification in connection with illegal activity.

U.S. officials say the FBI Austin Cyber Task Force is investigating the case, with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police and Durham Regional Police Service.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A teen girl set to face trial for manslaughter in the death of a homeless Toronto man pleaded guilty Friday to assault, making her the sixth accused in the case to plead guilty to a lesser charge. The...

5m ago

3 Ontario businesses fined thousands for illegally employing foreign nationals

Three Ontario businesses pleaded guilty and were fined thousands of dollars after a joint investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and police uncovered illegal employment practices involving...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big drop on Saturday. What you need to know

You'll want to prioritize filling up the gas tank this weekend. According to Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro International Inc., Toronto and GTA gas prices are expected to drop seven...

2h ago

Recruiters say surge in U.S. doctors looking to move to Canada since Trump election

Recruiters say there's been a surge of interest from American doctors considering moving to Canada since the election of U.S. president Donald Trump in November.  Katrina Philopoulos, recruitment...

43m ago

Top Stories

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A teen girl set to face trial for manslaughter in the death of a homeless Toronto man pleaded guilty Friday to assault, making her the sixth accused in the case to plead guilty to a lesser charge. The...

5m ago

3 Ontario businesses fined thousands for illegally employing foreign nationals

Three Ontario businesses pleaded guilty and were fined thousands of dollars after a joint investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and police uncovered illegal employment practices involving...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big drop on Saturday. What you need to know

You'll want to prioritize filling up the gas tank this weekend. According to Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro International Inc., Toronto and GTA gas prices are expected to drop seven...

2h ago

Recruiters say surge in U.S. doctors looking to move to Canada since Trump election

Recruiters say there's been a surge of interest from American doctors considering moving to Canada since the election of U.S. president Donald Trump in November.  Katrina Philopoulos, recruitment...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Markets melt down after Trump tariff announcement

North American markets suffer a meltdown, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at how bad the damage was.

19h ago

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

22h ago

7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.

22h ago

2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA
2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos