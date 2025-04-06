Police release updated photo of man wanted in Corktown sexual assault

Toronto police have released an updated photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Corktown last month.

Investigators say a man was riding an eastbound streetcar around 4:30 a.m. on March 25 in the King Street East and Sumach Street area when he exited the streetcar along with a woman.

Police say the man then followed the woman into an alley and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as around 50 years old, heavy set, and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket with a small white logo on the right sleeve, black pants, black running shoes, a black toque, and a white surgical mask.