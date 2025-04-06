Police release updated photo of man wanted in Corktown sexual assault

Photo of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a woman in Corktown on March 25, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 6, 2025 9:30 am.

Toronto police have released an updated photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Corktown last month.

Investigators say a man was riding an eastbound streetcar around 4:30 a.m. on March 25 in the King Street East and Sumach Street area when he exited the streetcar along with a woman.

Police say the man then followed the woman into an alley and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as around 50 years old, heavy set, and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket with a small white logo on the right sleeve, black pants, black running shoes, a black toque, and a white surgical mask.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa man charged after hours-long standoff inside Parliament Hill building

A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after barricading himself in a Parliament Hill building on Saturday. Ottawa police say just after 2:40 p.m., a man entered the security screening area...

20m ago

'In a fight with one man': Trump's tariffs have autoworkers in Oshawa, Ont., on edge

For more than a century, Oshawa, Ont., has been the city of autoworkers. The decades-old Canadian Automotive Museum in the downtown core, murals depicting locally made vehicles and the city’s beloved...

3h ago

Sorry not sorry: Restaurants revamp decor, menus to showcase Canadian ties

When Grizzly Bar opens next week in Toronto, diners will have no doubt about where its owners’ allegiances lie in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. Maple leaves and animatronic bears will...

3h ago

Tariffs will make sneakers, jeans and almost everything Americans wear cost more, trade groups warn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sending children back to school in new sneakers, jeans and T-shirts is likely to cost U.S. families significantly more this fall if the bespoke tariffs President Donald Trump put on leading...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ottawa man charged after hours-long standoff inside Parliament Hill building

A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after barricading himself in a Parliament Hill building on Saturday. Ottawa police say just after 2:40 p.m., a man entered the security screening area...

20m ago

'In a fight with one man': Trump's tariffs have autoworkers in Oshawa, Ont., on edge

For more than a century, Oshawa, Ont., has been the city of autoworkers. The decades-old Canadian Automotive Museum in the downtown core, murals depicting locally made vehicles and the city’s beloved...

3h ago

Sorry not sorry: Restaurants revamp decor, menus to showcase Canadian ties

When Grizzly Bar opens next week in Toronto, diners will have no doubt about where its owners’ allegiances lie in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. Maple leaves and animatronic bears will...

3h ago

Tariffs will make sneakers, jeans and almost everything Americans wear cost more, trade groups warn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sending children back to school in new sneakers, jeans and T-shirts is likely to cost U.S. families significantly more this fall if the bespoke tariffs President Donald Trump put on leading...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
St. Lawrence Market opens new north building to the public

The St. Lawrence Farmers’ Market north building opened its doors on Saturday, after close to 10 years of planning and construction. Marking the latest evolution of the market which is well into its third century of existence.

16h ago

2:14
Scarborough jewellery store faces second robbery attempt in two months

A Scarborough jewellery store owner is shaken after her family business was targeted in another robbery attempt. As Jazan Grewal reports, the owner's children were inside during the incident.
2:31
North American stock markets sink for second day

North American markets continue to take a hit with major losses for a second day in a row. The sharp decline has Canadians wondering how long this downward spiral will last and what it means for their hard earned savings.
2:49
Rain and cool temperatures on the way

Rain and cool temperatures is expected in the Greater Toronto Area. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
1:36
Barrels of inspiration from student art at the Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is showing off some one-of-a kind artworks from Toronto students to celebrate conservation and sustainability. Audra Brown with how rain barrels make an unique canvas for their environmental messages.
More Videos