Canadian firm KA Imaging claims first X-ray image taken in space

An x-ray of a hand taken at an unknown date. This is the first X-ray to be taken in space by KA Imaging of Waterloo, Ont. Four space tourists orbited the north and south poles earlier this month, a group of Canadians celebrated an X-ray image taken aboard the spacecraft using technology developed at the University of Waterloo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO KA Imaging **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 6:23 am.

As four space tourists orbited the north and south poles earlier this month and marvelled at the views of Earth, a group of Canadians celebrated an X-ray image taken aboard the spacecraft using technology developed at the University of Waterloo.

“This is the first X-ray ever done in space,” said Amol Karnick, CEO of KA Imaging, a Waterloo-based company that’s commercializing what it calls the world’s first multi-image X-ray detector.

“It’s a first for Canadians in space.”

The three-and-a-half day trip of the SpaceX Dragon capsule was chartered by bitcoin investor Chun Wang and blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on March 31 with three others aboard.

It was the first human space flight to circle the globe above the poles and the first Pacific splashdown for a space crew in 50 years.

And in a post on X shortly after midnight EST last Wednesday, Wang shared the first medical X-ray image taken in space.

Featuring a hand with a ring, KA Imaging says the image mirrored the first ever X-ray image accidentally captured over a century ago by Wilhelm Roentgen.

The X-ray was part of the SpaceXray project, one of the 22 scientific studies selected to be part of the mission.

Being able to do X-rays in space is a big deal, Karnick said. First, monitoring bone mineral density in astronauts is important due to the detrimental effect of microgravity, and the X-ray receiver the company produces is able to do that.

Second, Karnick says the receiver could be used on equipment or on the spacecraft itself, to diagnose problems or to check the quality of repairs.

Karnick says the KA Imaging X-ray receiver, which is about the size of a large laptop, is also able to differentiate between bones and soft tissue such as the lungs or the heart, which could be useful for diagnosing pneumonia or cancers.

But before Wednesday’s hand image, Karnick says it wasn’t known if X-rays in space were feasible, due to concerns that natural background radiation from space might affect the quality of the image.

“The first images we’ve seen don’t seem to have any of those issues,” Karnick says.

Karnick says the same technology can revolutionize imaging in remote and underserved areas on Earth.

The crew aboard the space flight weren’t X-ray technicians, so Karnick and others had to teach them before the flight how to use the equipment, which also consisted of a portable X-ray generator produced by Chicago-based MinXray.

“We’re grateful to the crew and immensely proud that life in space will be safer and better because of this technology,” Sheyna Gifford, principal investigator of the SpaceXray study, said in a news release.

“Let’s make life on Earth better because of it, too.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.

Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

30m ago

Over 50,000 Hydro One customers without power in Ontario

About 55,000 Ontarians are without power Monday as Hydro One's 4,800 crew members make efforts to get the lights back on after last week's ice storm. The provincial utility said Sunday morning that the...

30m ago

‘Hands off!’: Across Canada, protesters rally against Trump

Protesters rallied in several cities across the country on Sunday to demonstrate against Donald Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty, as backlash to an American president who appears bent on upending...

6h ago

Residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise near Queen and Spadina

If you live along Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue, you have likely heard the blaring sound of persistent drilling from Ontario Line construction almost all day and night. Leen Taher has lived in...

8h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

30m ago

Over 50,000 Hydro One customers without power in Ontario

About 55,000 Ontarians are without power Monday as Hydro One's 4,800 crew members make efforts to get the lights back on after last week's ice storm. The provincial utility said Sunday morning that the...

30m ago

‘Hands off!’: Across Canada, protesters rally against Trump

Protesters rallied in several cities across the country on Sunday to demonstrate against Donald Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty, as backlash to an American president who appears bent on upending...

6h ago

Residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise near Queen and Spadina

If you live along Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue, you have likely heard the blaring sound of persistent drilling from Ontario Line construction almost all day and night. Leen Taher has lived in...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Downtown Toronto residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise

Residents in a busy stretch of downtown Toronto are calling on Metrolinx to come up with solutions to lower the blaring noise from Ontario Line construction. Afua Baah reports.

9h ago

1:31
Weather gradually warming up later this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up later this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

11h ago

2:54
Canadians help snap clearest 'baby pictures' of the universe

A project years in the making has produced the clearest images ever from the infancy of the universe. David Zura speaks with one of the researchers who helped make it happen and finds out how the data is changing our understanding of existence itself
2:57
Video of deadly attack on Gaza aid workers contradicts Israeli account of incident

A video has emerged depicting the final moment before 15 aid workers were killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip. Karling Donoghue explains how the video contradicts the Israeli Military's depiction of events.
3:11
Americans feel the pinch of Trump's tariffs

Americans say their president's trade war is hurting their wallets. Karling Donoghue takes a look, and details new countermeasures coming from across the Atlantic and Pacific.
More Videos