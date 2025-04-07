Former NHL goalie, Sportsnet broadcaster Greg Millen passes away at 67

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 7, 2025 7:50 pm.

Sportsnet broadcaster and 14-year NHL veteran Greg Millen has passed away at 67.

Millen, a goaltender in his professional career, played with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings over his 604-game NHL career.

After retiring in 1992, Millen transitioned to broadcasting, where he covered the Ottawa Senators in their inaugural season. He went on to serve as a colour commentator for Hockey Night in Canada and the NHL on Sportsnet.

Millen covered three Olympic Games, two World Cups of Hockey, twelve Stanley Cup finals, and twelve NHL All-Star games.

A Toronto native, Millen was drafted in the sixth round of the 1977 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh after a junior hockey career with the Peterborough Petes, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Toronto Marlboros.

“Greg left an indelible mark on the sport as as everyone who had the pleasure to know him, watch him, and listen to him,” Sportsnet PR said in a statement. “With his infectious passion for the game, sharp insights, and quick wit, Greg was a trusted and familiar voice in the homes of millions of Canadians for more than 30 years.”

