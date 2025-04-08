Canadian and U.S. stock markets shoot higher at start of trading

People stand in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2025 9:33 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2025 11:44 am.

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shot higher in early trading as they looked to regain some of the ground lost following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 353.38 points at 23,212.84 shortly after markets opened.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,070.81 points at 39,036.41.

The S&P 500 index was up 149.14 points at 5,211.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 542.13 points at 16,145.39.

Stock markets had fallen after Trump announced plans for so-called reciprocal tariffs on countries around the world, prompting increased fears of a global recession.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.56 cents U.S. compared with 70.29 cents U.S. on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up 26 cents U.S. at US$60.96 per barrel, and the May natural gas contract was down four cents US at US$3.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$46.10 at US$3,019.70 an ounce, and the May copper contract was up two cents US at US$4.20 a pound.

The biggest gain for the S&P 500 since World War II was an 11.6 per cent surge on Oct. 13, 2008. That was during the depths of the Great Recession, when worries were high that the financial system was collapsing and the S&P 500 was in the midst of a nearly 57 per cent plunge from its peak in late 2007 until its bottom in March 2009.

A couple of weeks later, the index had another one of its best days in history, soaring 10.8 per cent.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday brought a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada issued a winter...

1h ago

Section of southbound DVP reopens hours after 6-vehicle crash, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision that forced a shutdown on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely the result of black ice caused by unusually frigid...

updated

3h ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

6h ago

Quebec woman, youth charged in Mississauga vehicle theft

A woman from Quebec and a youth are facing charges in an alleged auto theft in Mississauga last month. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on March 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m....

1h ago

Top Stories

Deep freeze could make Tuesday one of Toronto's coldest April days on record

Winter isn't done with southern Ontario just yet -- Tuesday brought a sharp temperature drop, possibly making it one of the coldest April days on record for Toronto. Environment Canada issued a winter...

1h ago

Section of southbound DVP reopens hours after 6-vehicle crash, black ice likely culprit

As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision that forced a shutdown on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely the result of black ice caused by unusually frigid...

updated

3h ago

Man critically injured at Etobicoke gas station after driver speeds off with pump attached

A man suffered life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Etobicoke after he was struck by a gas pump handle when a frustrated driver drove off and forgot to remove the pump from his vehicle. Toronto...

6h ago

Quebec woman, youth charged in Mississauga vehicle theft

A woman from Quebec and a youth are facing charges in an alleged auto theft in Mississauga last month. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on March 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Big Wreck celebrates Record Store Day 2025 with ‘Albatross’ vinyl debut

CityNews’ Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Ian Thornley of Big Wreck about being Record Store Day Ambassadors and the anticipated vinyl release of ‘Albatross’

1h ago

5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.

1h ago

1:47
Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A chaotic scene unfolded in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon as up to 11 vehicles were involved in a massive collision sending multiple people to hospital. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

12h ago

2:26
Emergency room nightmare highlights hospital staffing crisis

Healthcare workers say GTA hospitals are understaffed and over capacity, leading to marathon wait times. Brandon Choghri speaks with a Vaughan resident who says he and his wife spent 14 hours waiting for treatment, with only one doctor on staff.

14h ago

2:21
Why not all websites let you opt out of cookies

A consumer reached out to Speakers Corner wondering why not all websites allow you to opt out from them collecting cookies. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

More Videos