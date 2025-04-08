Casting open for first-ever Canadian spinoff of MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’

<p>The cast members of MTV's "Jersey Shore" pose at their television home Thursday, Aug. 4, 2011, in Seaside Heights, N.J. The cast members had fun in Italy, but they're glad to get back to their home facing the surf and sand of the real Jersey shore. The young partiers traveled to Florence, Italy, to film the fourth season, which premiers Thursday night. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)</p>

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2025 11:56 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2025 1:11 pm.

Tims, frostbite, laundry?

Casting is now open for the first-ever Canadian iteration of MTV’s hit reality series “Jersey Shore.”

Paramount Plus says it’s looking for 10 “fresh-faced, unapologetically wild Canadian singletons” to star in the show, which is set to film this summer and will be produced by Canada’s Insight Productions.

The original “Jersey Shore,” which premiered in 2009, followed a group of New Jersey 20-somethings as they fist-pumped, partied and tanned their way to reality TV infamy.

The Canadian version marks the 18th spinoff of the franchise, which already includes “Aussie Shore” and “Frenchie Shore.”

Showrunner Erin Brock says that while Canadians may have a reputation for being polite, the series — which has a working title of “Canada Shore” — will prove they can be just as “feisty, loud, dramatic and unapologetic as anyone else.”

The search for cast members is on until April 30.

