Canadian Tire reveals first collection of Hudson’s Bay striped goods it developed

TORONTO — Canoes, outdoor furniture, pickleball sets and towels are among the first products Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has designed with the iconic Hudson’s Bay stripes.

The retailer revealed Wednesday its summer collection of 32 HBC items, which also includes point blankets, canvas bags, a beach chair, a cornhole game and various housewares.

The collection marks the first time Canadian Tire has put its own stamp on the HBC trademarks it bought for $30 million last year.

While Canadian Tire released striped merchandise — ornaments, stockings, nutcrackers and point blankets — in time for the holiday season last year, the products were entirely comprised of past HBC designs.

Eva Salem, Canadian Tire’s senior vice-president of marketing and brand, said reaction to that collection “exceeded our expectations.”

“This collection is about building on that momentum in a way that feels natural for how Canadians live, especially in the summer,” she said in a news release.

The collection features beach, backyard and cottage staples, though kitchen items like mugs, oven mitts, aprons and pot holders are also in the mix.

Canadian Tire says the cedar canoe, Muskoka chair, outdoor cushions and decorative paddles in its new collection were all made in Canada.

The 16-foot canoe will set shoppers back almost $10,000 while a nine-foot version is priced at $6,000.

Point blankets, which will come in four sizes, will range in price from $350 for a twin to $530 for a king.

Most of the other items are more moderately priced with mugs going for $8 and outdoor cushions about $30.

All of the merchandise will be available starting May 1 at Canadian Tire stores and online. In another first, some products will also be sold through Mark’s, the clothing retailer also owed by Canadian Tire.

Canadian Tire scooped up the HBC trademarks last summer when HBC filed for creditor protection and closed all of its stores.