From a snare drum and a piano to gold teeth and a cat urine sample, Toronto residents left behind some rather unique items, according to Uber’s latest Lost and Found Index from the year that was.

Uber releases its Lost and Found Index list annually, which uncovers the most surprising, peculiar and commonly forgotten items left behind by Canadian riders over the past year.

Interestingly, the report’s findings showed that Toronto, along with Ottawa and Calgary, ranked among the top three least forgetful Canadian cities.

Canada’s most forgetful cities, in order, are Lethbridge, Alta., Kelowna, B.C., Victoria, B.C., Windsor, Ont., Saskatoon, Sask., Red Deer, Alta., Winnipeg, Man., Regina, Sask., London, Ont. and Newfoundland, N.L.

Top 10 most commonly forgotten items in Canada

Phone/camera

Wallet/purse

Backpack/luggage

Keys

Headphones/Speaker

Glasses

Clothing

Passport

Vape/e-cigarette

Water bottle

Cracking the top 10 most unique or peculiar items left in Uber’s across the country include someone’s grandparents, so it’s safe to say the grandchild won’t be receiving a birthday card this year.

Gold teeth also appear on this list, along with a stuffed sloth.

The top 10 most unique items left across Canada

Snare drum, Toronto

Physics test, Ottawa

Stuffed sloth, Edmonton

Piano, Toronto

Grandparents, Vancouver

Fuchsia pink cane, Ottawa

A rock from Japan, Vancouver

Gold teeth, Toronto

Cat urine sample, Toronto

Euphonium (similar to a tuba), Vancouver

According to Uber’s Lost and Found Index, the most forgetful days of the year in Canada are New Year’s Day and Father’s Day, with Saturday being the most forgetful day of the week.

The hour in which Canadians most frequently lost their items was 11 p.m. ET.

The easiest way to retrieve a lost item is to contact the Uber driver, but if you left your phone in the car, you can log into your account from a computer instead.