New tracks to bring more GO Transit train service to north-end Hamilton

A file photo of the West Harbour GO Transit station in Hamilton. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted April 9, 2025 12:05 pm.

For GO Transit Lakeshore West passengers, officials say the completion of a new set of tracks will mean more trains stopping to provide service in Hamilton.

Located just north of the downtown Hamilton core, the West Harbour GO station was built as part of the 2015 Pan Am Games and only had one way for trains to access the station.

For GO Transit to service the station and the Niagara region on the same trip, trains have to reverse back west onto the main line — a process that could add 15 to 20 minutes.

West Harbour GO station was initially built without the capacity for trains to go straight through in both directions, resulting in several train trips bypassing the north-end Hamilton stop.

However, the provincial government recently built a new set of tracks running east from the station to connect to the main rail line. Officials said testing work is underway and the new tracks are expected to be in service operational “in a few weeks.”

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the changes will bring a four-fold increase in trips (32 more in total) to and from the Niagara region and Hamilton.

Limited, rush-hour train service is also provided out of the Hamilton GO Centre in downtown Hamilton.

Meanwhile, work is also underway to build and open the new Confederation GO station — a move that would see Lakeshore West trains stop in east Hamilton. Currently, there aren’t any train stops between West Harbour and St. Catharines stations. Sarkaria said officials are “very confident” the new station will open in 2025.

