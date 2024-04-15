Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here’s when it starts

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton on Monday alongside Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation.

As of April 28, weekend afternoon and evening train service will increase from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes on the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines between Oakville GO Station, Union Station and Durham College Oshawa GO Station.

GO train riders on the Kitchener line will also see 30-minute weekday service between Bramalea and Union Station during midday and evenings.

Ford said it’s the largest GO train service expansion in over a decade and will give commuters more choices to get where they need to go faster.

“As part of our work to get it done on the largest public transit expansion in North America, our government is adding hundreds of additional GO train trips each week for communities across the GTA,” the Premier said.

“[Monday’s] announcement, along with our recent introduction of free transfers between different transit systems through One Fare, will help get people across the region where they need to go faster while saving the average transit rider $1,600 every year.”

The province is also adding evening train service seven days a week on the Stouffville line, as well as an additional morning rush hour trip to Union Station for commuters in Milton and an afternoon rush hour trip from Union Station to Milton GO.

Changes to Pearson’s UP Express

For transit riders going to and from Toronto’s Pearson Airport, every second UP Express train (every 30 minutes) will be non-stop between Union Station and Pearson Airport.

Sarkaria said this will provide commuters with a more direct and convenient option for airport transfers seven days a week.

“As Ontario’s population continues to grow, our government is investing in a world-class transit network that connects communities and people to good jobs and affordable housing,” Sarkaria said.

“We’re delivering on our plan to bring more reliable, convenient two-way, all-day GO train service to commuters in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

Last year, the province added 12 round trips per week between Union Station and Niagara Falls.