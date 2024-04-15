Province expands GTA GO train service with over 300 new trips. Here’s when it starts

GO Train
As of April 28, 2024, weekend afternoon and evening train service will increase from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes on the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines between Oakville GO Station, Union Station and Durham College Oshawa GO Station. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 15, 2024 9:40 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 9:49 am.

The Ford government plans to add over 300 new weekly trips on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville GO train lines.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Milton on Monday alongside Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation.

As of April 28, weekend afternoon and evening train service will increase from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes on the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines between Oakville GO Station, Union Station and Durham College Oshawa GO Station.

GO train riders on the Kitchener line will also see 30-minute weekday service between Bramalea and Union Station during midday and evenings.

Ford said it’s the largest GO train service expansion in over a decade and will give commuters more choices to get where they need to go faster.

“As part of our work to get it done on the largest public transit expansion in North America, our government is adding hundreds of additional GO train trips each week for communities across the GTA,” the Premier said.

“[Monday’s] announcement, along with our recent introduction of free transfers between different transit systems through One Fare, will help get people across the region where they need to go faster while saving the average transit rider $1,600 every year.”

The province is also adding evening train service seven days a week on the Stouffville line, as well as an additional morning rush hour trip to Union Station for commuters in Milton and an afternoon rush hour trip from Union Station to Milton GO.

Changes to Pearson’s UP Express

For transit riders going to and from Toronto’s Pearson Airport, every second UP Express train (every 30 minutes) will be non-stop between Union Station and Pearson Airport.

Sarkaria said this will provide commuters with a more direct and convenient option for airport transfers seven days a week.

“As Ontario’s population continues to grow, our government is investing in a world-class transit network that connects communities and people to good jobs and affordable housing,” Sarkaria said.

“We’re delivering on our plan to bring more reliable, convenient two-way, all-day GO train service to commuters in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

Last year, the province added 12 round trips per week between Union Station and Niagara Falls.

Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay
Water search continues for male youth at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say a water search is ongoing for a male youth believed to have drowned near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the Ashbridges Bay Park area in the city's...

14m ago

Leafs, Oilers, Jets or Canucks? Here's which team Canadian hockey fans think can win the Stanley Cup
Leafs, Oilers, Jets or Canucks? Here's which team Canadian hockey fans think can win the Stanley Cup

Four Canadian hockey teams will compete for the Stanley Cup this season, and with a lot on the line for each one, fans from across the country are weighing in on who they most want to bring home this summer. The...

1h ago

York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike
York University academic workers reach tentative deal in 7-week strike

A tentative deal has been reached between the union representing instructors, teaching assistants and graduate assistants and York University. In a statement posted on its website on Monday, Canadian...

34m ago

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians

The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba,...

1h ago

