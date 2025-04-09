Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Police have released an image of a man who is suspected of stealing booze from LCBO stores.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 9, 2025 1:04 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA.

According to investigators, the man would “select a quantity of alcohol and leave the store without making attempts to pay.”

Officers say the thefts happened between Jan. 27 and April 4.

Photos of the man were released by investigators. He was described as five-foot-six and approximately 150 pounds with a medium build and short black hair.

Police have released a photo of a man who they believe stole $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores. (TPS)
