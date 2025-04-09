Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault at the TTC’s Donlands subway station on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service, the incident was reported at around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was standing at the platform level when they were approached by a man who asked for directions.

Officers alleged the victim was sexually assaulted as they were helping the man.

The statement said the victim got on a subway to leave the area.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen at the platform level.

Officers described the man as being around 29 or 30 years old, standing at around five-foot-six and having a large build. They said he was last seen wearing a gray plaid jacket, a red shirt, and glasses.