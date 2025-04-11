Man extricated in crash involving TTC bus in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital following a crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police say a vehicle and a TTC bus were involved in a crash in the Old Finch Avenue and Morningside Avenue area just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said one man had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to a trauma centre, however, the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Photos from the scene showed the TTC bus with damage to the front-left side and a black Lexus with both doors on the driver’s side missing.