Man extricated in crash involving TTC bus in Scarborough

A vehicle and TTC bus crash in the Old Finch Avenue and Morningside Avenue area on April 11, 2025. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By John Marchesan

Posted April 11, 2025 9:56 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 10:32 pm.

A man has been rushed to hospital following a crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police say a vehicle and a TTC bus were involved in a crash in the Old Finch Avenue and Morningside Avenue area just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said one man had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to a trauma centre, however, the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Photos from the scene showed the TTC bus with damage to the front-left side and a black Lexus with both doors on the driver’s side missing.

Black Lexus involved in a crash with a TTC bus at Old Finch Avenue and Morningside Avenue on April 11, 2025. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
