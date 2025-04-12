Court approves sale of Bootlegger to subsidiary of parent company

An Ontario court has granted Comark Holdings Inc. approval to sell its Ricki’s and Cleo banners to Putman Investments, which is based in Ancaster, Ont.Shoppers are seen in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2025 1:23 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 1:49 pm.

An Ontario court has given Comark Holdings Inc. permission to sell its Bootlegger business to a subsidiary of its parent company.

The sale approved by Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Cavanagh will allow the apparel retailer’s numbered parent company to operate Bootlegger stores through its affiliate Warehouse One Clothing Ltd.

Bootlegger was founded in 1971 and had 53 standalone stores and 19 it shared with Ricki’s and Cleo, brands Comark sold to Toys “R” Us Canada owner Putman Investments for $14.4 million as part of its recent creditor protection proceedings.

Court documents say several parties were interested in purchasing Bootlegger but none ultimately placed a bid for the business, paving the way for the retailer to wind up in the hands of its parent and Warehouse One.

The filings say the purchaser has reached agreements with Bootlegger’s landlords to retain 45 leases. Some will be converted to Warehouse One stores but others will continue under the Bootlegger brand.

The transaction is expected to close this month. Within two days of the deal closing, staff at locations being retained will be given termination notices and then employment offers from Warehouse One.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring together two Canadian companies that have been a cornerstone of the denim retail landscape in Canada for over 50 years,” Warehouse One president Paul Reid said in an email to The Canadian Press.

“Combining our retail footprints and exceptional teams gives these long-standing Canadian brands a chance to thrive.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search ends for mother who allegedly left newborn baby alone on porch in London, Ont.

Police have located the mother of a newborn baby boy who was discovered alone on a front porch in London, Ont. Authorities say a concerned citizen phoned the local authorities shortly before 1:30 p.m....

36m ago

Woman stabbed in the head near St. Lawrence neighbourhood, police say

Toronto police are investigating after receiving a report about a woman who was stabbed in the head area on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the area of St. Lawrence Street and Richmond...

31m ago

Trump's China tariff shocks US importers. One CEO calls it 'end of days'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rick Woldenberg thought he had come up with a sure-fire plan to protect his Chicago-area educational toy company from President Donald Trump’s massive new taxes on Chinese imports. ...

7h ago

Trump administration says it will exclude some electronics from reciprocal tariffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Trump administration late Friday said they would exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from reciprocal tariffs, a move that could help keep the prices down for...

16m ago

Top Stories

Search ends for mother who allegedly left newborn baby alone on porch in London, Ont.

Police have located the mother of a newborn baby boy who was discovered alone on a front porch in London, Ont. Authorities say a concerned citizen phoned the local authorities shortly before 1:30 p.m....

36m ago

Woman stabbed in the head near St. Lawrence neighbourhood, police say

Toronto police are investigating after receiving a report about a woman who was stabbed in the head area on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the area of St. Lawrence Street and Richmond...

31m ago

Trump's China tariff shocks US importers. One CEO calls it 'end of days'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rick Woldenberg thought he had come up with a sure-fire plan to protect his Chicago-area educational toy company from President Donald Trump’s massive new taxes on Chinese imports. ...

7h ago

Trump administration says it will exclude some electronics from reciprocal tariffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Trump administration late Friday said they would exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from reciprocal tariffs, a move that could help keep the prices down for...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Hundreds laid off as GM temporarily shuts down Ingersoll assembly plant in Ontario

The union representing 1,200 General Motors employees says that the company plans to temporarily halt operations at its Ingersoll, Ontario assembly plant. As Jazan Grewal reports, the decision is expected to result in hundreds of layoffs.

16h ago

2:11
Grey start to the weekend

A cloudy start to the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and the slight chance of an isolated shower.

19h ago

1:38
Investigation underway into Hudson River helicopter crash

An investigation is underway into what prompted a helicopter to plunge into the Hudson River. As Laura Aguierre explains, it's what some witnesses heard that could provide a possible clue into what happened.

21h ago

2:20
Cirque du Soleil building the world's largest free-standing arena in Toronto

Cirque du Soleil is getting ready to bring it's production of OVO to Toronto and with it one of it's most ambitious "big top" builds.  Audra Brown with a look at the gigantic construction process as they assemble the world's biggest portable arena. 
0:50
Violent Scarborough home invasion sends two to hospital

The incident happened at a townhouse overnight in north Scarborough where multiple suspects took jewellery and allegedly used a hammer in the assault.
More Videos