Stellantis says it will resume production at its Windsor Assembly Plant following a shutdown that took effect earlier this week.

Unifor Local 444, the union that represents workers at the plant, said in a Facebook post that both shifts at the plant will return for the weeks of April 21 and April 28.

“The company has made no decisions beyond that as of yet,” read the brief statement.

The American-based carmaker announced on April 2 it would be shutting down the plant for at least two weeks, adding that the primary reason behind the decision was a 25 per cent tariff placed on all foreign-made vehicles by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In February, Stellantis announced it would pause production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, citing a need to reassess its product strategy in a “dynamic environment.”

At the time of the announcement, the company did not give a deadline for when production would resume.

The Brampton plant, which has been down since early 2024 to prepare for the new production line, had about 3,000 employees before closing.

General Motors announced on Friday that it was temporarily halting production of the BrightDrop electric delivery van at its CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

The company said the move will result in temporary layoffs starting April 14, with workers returning in May for limited production. After that, production will temporarily cease until October, during which the plant will be retooled to prepare for production of the 2026 model year of commercial electric vehicles. At that time, the plant will operate on a single shift for the “foreseeable future,” which will result in the indefinite layoffs of nearly 500 workers.

GM says the move is “directly related” to lower market demand, and didn’t mention tariffs as a factor.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report