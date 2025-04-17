Person found dead in vehicle fire in Whitby

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in Whitby.

Durham police were called to Consumers Drive, east of Brock Street, just before 9 a.m. Thursday by Whitby Fire.

Firefighters notified officers that they had located the body of a person inside a vehicle after extinguishing a fire.

Durham police, along with the Ontario Fire Marshall, are currently investigating.

There is no evidence to suggest there is a concern for public safety.