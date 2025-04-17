Person found dead in vehicle fire in Whitby
Posted April 17, 2025 2:52 pm.
An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in Whitby.
Durham police were called to Consumers Drive, east of Brock Street, just before 9 a.m. Thursday by Whitby Fire.
Firefighters notified officers that they had located the body of a person inside a vehicle after extinguishing a fire.
Durham police, along with the Ontario Fire Marshall, are currently investigating.
There is no evidence to suggest there is a concern for public safety.