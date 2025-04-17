UnitedHealthcare killing suspect Luigi Mangione indicted as prosecutors push for death penalty

FILE - Luigi Mangione , accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, appears in court for a hearing, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

By Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted April 17, 2025 6:36 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2025 9:13 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Luigi Mangione was indicted Thursday on a federal murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a required step as prosecutors work to make good on the Trump administration’s order to seek the death penalty for what it called a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

Mangione’s indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in Manhattan, includes a charge of murder through use of a firearm, which carries the possibility of the death penalty. The indictment, which mirrors a criminal complaint brought after Mangione’s arrest last December, also charges him with stalking and a gun offense.

Mangione’s lawyers have argued that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s announcement this month ordering prosecutors to seek the death penalty was a “political stunt” that corrupted the grand jury process and deprived him of his constitutional right to due process.

Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family, faces separate federal and state murder charges after authorities say he gunned down Thompson, 50, outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4 as the executive arrived for UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor conference.

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind. Police say the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose” were scrawled on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase commonly used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

The killing and ensuing five-day search leading to Mangione’s arrest rattled the business community, with some health insurers deleting photos of executives from their websites and switching to online shareholder meetings. At the same time, some health insurance critics have rallied around Mangione as a stand-in for frustrations over coverage denials and hefty medical bills.

Mangione’s federal indictment came just before a deadline Friday for prosecutors to either file one or seek a delay. It was not immediately clear when he will be brought to federal court in Manhattan for an arraignment.

A message seeking comment was left for a spokesperson for Mangione’s defense team.

Bondi announced April 1 that she was directing federal prosecutors in Manhattan to seek the death penalty against Mangione. It was the first time the Justice Department said it was pursuing capital punishment since President Donald Trump returned to office Jan. 20 with a vow to resume federal executions after they were halted under the previous administration.

In her announcement, Bondi described Thompson’s killing as “an act of political violence.”

Mangione’s lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, countered in a subsequent court filing that “the United States government intends to kill Mr. Mangione as a political stunt.” She wants prosecutors blocked from seeking the death penalty.

Friedman Agnifilo and her co-counsel argued that Bondi’s announcement — which was followed by posts to her Instagram account and a television appearance — violated long-established Justice Department protocols and “indelibly prejudiced” the grand jury process that ultimately led to his indictment.

Mangione remains locked up at a federal jail in Brooklyn. His state charges carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Prosecutors have said the two cases will proceed on parallel tracks, with the state case expected to go to trial first. It wasn’t immediately clear if Mangione’s indictment Thursday will change the order.

Mangione was arrested Dec. 9 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles (about 370 kilometers) west of New York City and whisked to Manhattan by plane and helicopter.

Police said Mangione had a 9mm handgun that matched the one used in the shooting and other items including a notebook in which they say he expressed hostility toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives.

Among the entries, prosecutors said, was one from August 2024 that said “the target is insurance” because “it checks every box” and one from October that describes an intent to “wack” an insurance company CEO. UnitedHealthcare, the largest U.S. health insurer, has said Mangione was never a client.

Friedman Agnifilo has said she would seek to suppress some of the evidence.

Michael R. Sisak And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'You, sir, are not a change': Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

MONTREAL — Liberal Leader Mark Carney spent his first English election debate presenting himself as a safe pair of hands for a country in crisis — while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sought...

5h ago

Canada election 2025: How will parties address Greater Toronto Area issues?

As advance voting in the 2025 federal election begins across Canada on Friday, CityNews is taking a closer look at how parties say they will address several issues affecting the Greater Toronto Area. Party...

10h ago

Conservatives surge with attack ads in Punjabi as parties race to win ethnic votes

In a whirlwind federal election sparked by a surprise announcement and constrained by the shortest campaign period allowed, Canada’s political parties are pouring unprecedented resources into advertising...

7h ago

Male victims of Riverdale double homicide identified

The two victims killed in the double shooting in Riverdale earlier this week have been identified by police. Quentin Caza, 18, of Toronto and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto, were found suffering...

12h ago

