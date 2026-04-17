3 men arrested, 1 wanted in series of carjackings across Toronto

Video still showing three carjacking suspects. TPS/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 17, 2026 3:42 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2026 3:44 pm.

Authorities have arrested three men and are searching for one additional suspect who is wanted in connection with a series of carjackings that took place across Toronto during the last three weeks.

According to investigators, the four suspects committed at least four known carjackings and vehicle thefts in Midtown and East York between March 26 and April 3.

In one of the cases, police said the suspects forcibly removed a woman from her car and stole her vehicle. In a separate case detectives said the suspects assaulted another woman, stole her purse, car keys and then fled the area in an awaiting vehicle.

Three of the thefts occurred in broad daylight, and at least one of them happened at approximately 2 a.m.

The investigation gained momentum on April 5 when police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was travelling at a high rate of speed near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop, and through their investigation, three men were arrested,” police wrote in a press release issued Friday.

The Toronto Police Service said in a statement to CityNews that it is withholding the identities of the victims in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation as it is still ongoing.”

Police have listed the suspects’ ages as 18, 19 and 21.

Their charges include possession of a device for the purpose of committing theft, possession of a break-in instrument and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say one suspect remains at-large.

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