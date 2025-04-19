Outpouring of love and support for Indian student killed by stray bullet in Hamilton

Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was struck and killed by a stray bullet during a shooting in Hamilton. HANDOUT/Hamilton police

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2025 1:54 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2025 2:26 pm.

The accidental death of an international college student who was shot dead at a Hamilton bus stop Thursday evening has sparked tributes and an outpouring of love and sympathy. 

Hamilton police say 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, who was originally from India and studying at Mohawk College, was an innocent bystander who was struck and killed by a stray bullet while waiting for a bus to get to work.

Hamilton mayor Andrea Howarth says she is “heartbroken” by the shooting, calling it a “senseless act of violence” that has devastated her city. 

Howarth says she is offering her condolences to Randhawa’s family and loved ones. 

The Indian consulate in Toronto says staff were “deeply saddened” by the news, adding officials are in contact with the victim’s family to offer any assistance they need. 

Mohawk College President Paul Armstrong says the school is mourning the “extremely tragic” loss of its young student who was “full of promise.”

Police allege that two vehicles were involved in the shooting, with the passenger of a black Mercedes SUV firing gunshots at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after, the white sedan fled northbound on Upper James, and the Mercedes went westbound on South Bend.

The investigation continues, and police are asking anyone with information to share to contact them. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election. Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be...

1h ago

Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

Toronto's most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue...

18m ago

Australia celebrates end to 'Vegemite-gate' after product back on shelves in Toronto

Canada and Australia have shaken hands to end a potential diplomatic dust-up over a yeast-based spread that many Aussies like on toast and crackers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T. The national health department says the products are being removed from...

31m ago

Top Stories

New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election. Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be...

1h ago

Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

Toronto's most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue...

18m ago

Australia celebrates end to 'Vegemite-gate' after product back on shelves in Toronto

Canada and Australia have shaken hands to end a potential diplomatic dust-up over a yeast-based spread that many Aussies like on toast and crackers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T. The national health department says the products are being removed from...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
'#VoteGaza' finds its way to this Canadian federal election

A global online campaign encouraging voters to keep Gaza in mind as a central issue in the upcoming federal election has found its way to Canada. OMNI's Ziad Arab-Oagley with why many say its no longer just a foreign policy issue.

20h ago

3:00
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Bring your umbrella because rain and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:49
Whitby man searches for answers after rare drum kit is damaged

A man who shipped an expensive one of a kind drum kit over the border to the U.S. is now warning others to be extra vigilant when sending out important packages. Pat Taney reports.

3:21
Party leaders target Carney in final election debate

Carney, who is leading in the polls, became the main target of all his rivals’ attacks early in Thursday’s final debate of the election.
2:35
Toronto public transit and the federal election

GTA commuters know the pain of taking public transit in Toronto all too well, but is it a concern for the major party leaders in the upcoming federal election? Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos