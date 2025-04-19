Outpouring of love and support for Indian student killed by stray bullet in Hamilton

The accidental death of an international college student who was shot dead at a Hamilton bus stop Thursday evening has sparked tributes and an outpouring of love and sympathy.

Hamilton police say 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, who was originally from India and studying at Mohawk College, was an innocent bystander who was struck and killed by a stray bullet while waiting for a bus to get to work.

Hamilton mayor Andrea Howarth says she is “heartbroken” by the shooting, calling it a “senseless act of violence” that has devastated her city.

Howarth says she is offering her condolences to Randhawa’s family and loved ones.

#HamOnt I’m heartbroken to learn of the tragic shooting that claimed the life of an innocent 21-year-old woman last night. This senseless act of violence is devastating for our entire community.



The Indian consulate in Toronto says staff were “deeply saddened” by the news, adding officials are in contact with the victim’s family to offer any assistance they need.

Mohawk College President Paul Armstrong says the school is mourning the “extremely tragic” loss of its young student who was “full of promise.”

Police allege that two vehicles were involved in the shooting, with the passenger of a black Mercedes SUV firing gunshots at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after, the white sedan fled northbound on Upper James, and the Mercedes went westbound on South Bend.

The investigation continues, and police are asking anyone with information to share to contact them.