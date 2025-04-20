Lebanese authorities detain people they say were planning rocket attacks on Israel

Lebanese army soldiers inspect a charred car that was hit by an Israeli strike, in the southern coastal town of Ghazieh, Lebanon, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities have detained several people who were allegedly planning to launch rockets into Israel and seized the weapons, the military said Sunday.

The army said that the arrests were linked to other detentions announced earlier this week. It added that as military intelligence was investigating that case they got information that a new rocket attack was being planned.

The army said troops raided an apartment near the southern port city of Sidon and seized some of the rockets and the launchers and detained several people who were involved in the operation. It said they were referred to judicial authorities.

Authorities on Wednesday detained several people, including a number of Palestinians, who were allegedly involved in firing rockets toward Israel in two separate attacks in late March that triggered intense Israeli airstrikes on parts of Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah group denied at the time that it was behind the firing of rockets.

Meanwhile on Sunday, a series of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed two people, the Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement. The Israeli army said in a statement that it killed Hussein Ali Nasr, whom it described as the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400. Israel said Nasr helped smuggle weapons and funds into Lebanon via “Iranian operatives,” including through Beirut airport.

Another person was killed after a Lebanese army vehicle was hit by an explosion in circumstances that were unclear, the Lebanese Civil Defense said.

Since a November ceasefire ended a 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli airstrikes have killed scores of people in Lebanon including civilians and Hezbollah members. Israel says it’s targeting Hezbollah holdouts in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem said Friday that its fighters will not disarm as long as Israeli troops remain in southern Lebanon and the Israeli air force regularly violates Lebanese air space.

Top Stories

Marijuana holiday 4/20 coincides with Easter and Passover this year. Here's what to know

Marijuana culture's high holiday, known as 4/20, falls this year on Easter Sunday, as well as the last day of Passover, meaning cannabis fans can celebrate in some unusual ways, including a 420 Rally at...

1h ago

Candlelight vigil for Mohawk College student killed by errant bullet in Hamilton shooting

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in memory of a 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a stray bullet in a shooting incident in Hamilton last week. Hamilton Police say Harsimrat...

2h ago

Tariffs forcing DHL to suspend shipments over $800 to the United States

DHL says it is temporarily suspending business-to-consumer shipments to the United States worth more than $800 starting Monday. The shipping giant cites the recent imposition of U.S. tariffs for the...

1h ago

Strollers and other baby products will get more expensive - and harder to find - with tariffs

Sam Rutledge and his wife have a baby due in mid-July, so they thought they had a few more months to research and buy the gear they’ll need. But President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement in early...

3h ago

