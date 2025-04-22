Court grants injunction to stop Ontario from removing bike lanes

The Ontario government’s bid to remove three major Toronto bike lanes has been put on pause after a temporary injunction has been granted by Justice Paul Schabas.

The Ford government can’t remove bike lanes on Bloor, University and Yonge streets until Schabas renders his decision on a Charter challenge by cycling advocates.

The advocates, represented by lawyers for Cycle Toronto, argued in court last Wednesday that the Ford government’s bid to remove bike lanes on those roads was “irrational and dangerous”.

More to come