Pedestrian sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
Posted April 22, 2025 10:01 am.
Last Updated April 22, 2025 10:04 am.
A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Dundas and Jarvis Street area near Downtown Yonge around 9:40 a.m. for initial reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.
Toronto Paramedics say the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver remained at the scene.